“Being Broke”: Dennis Rodman Claimed He Was His Happiest Before Earning Over $27 Million In The NBA

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Though he earned big bucks in the NBA, Dennis Rodman didn’t have much growing up. During a 2020 appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, he revealed that fame and riches aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. While talking with the podcaster and life coach, Rodman discussed the happiest time during his career.

Advertisement

Rodman notably comes from very humble beginnings. The oldest of 27 children born to his father, Philander, Dennis never got to know the man and instead grew up with his mother, Shirley, and his two sisters, Debra and Kim. He worked many odd jobs growing up, and his mom even kicked him out of the house.

The Hall of Fame forward even had to take up a job as an overnight janitor at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to support himself at one point. Compared to a luxurious career as an NBA star, doing unfulfilling work at odd jobs sounds like a miserable experience, but for Rodman, it was far from it.

When Shetty asked Rodman when he was happiest in life, the Worm had a humorously blunt response, “Being broke.” He revealed that he was at his most joyful when he didn’t have any money. “Life back then let you live a little bit, that’s so precious. There’s no regulation to do anything,” Rodman explained.

Rodman’s main reasoning behind his statement is that he was able to choose his own path to happiness before becoming famous and earning $27 million in the NBA.

“I love the fact that I got kicked out of the house, love that. Love that I lived on the street. Love that one because it kept me going today,” the five-time champion explained. “I live today. I love the fact that I don’t like money because it hurts me more than anything in the world.”

Rodman routinely found himself in trouble throughout his professional career, especially after he gained true notoriety and fortune with the Chicago Bulls. So the former Defensive Player of the Year’s stance is understandable. Now, Rodman is very frugal with his money after losing most of his millions over the decades.

Dennis Rodman has always gotten into trouble

Considering his rough upbringing, it’s hardly surprising that Rodman found himself in trouble with the law more than once during his childhood. But the 63-year-old revealed that he’s been taken to the slammer more than just a few times throughout his life.

When Kevin Hart asked Rodman how many times he had been to jail, he had a truly unexpected response, even for someone with his reputation. “I’d say over one hundred,” Rodman responded to the comedian, sharing that there was a stretch where he’d end up jailed multiple times a year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA News, Polls, & Stats (@dunkcounty)



While still one of the most eccentric figures in sports, Rodman has made amends for his past mistakes and seems to have learned how to once again live his happiest life after a turbulent NBA career.