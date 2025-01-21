“Best Perimeter Player Prospect Since LeBron James”: Former LBJ Teammate Draws Comparisons Amidst Cade Cunningham’s Dominance

Cade Cunningham has been turning heads all season long, leading the Detroit Pistons to what can be a year above .500. The last time the Pistons won more than 41 games in a season was in 2015-16. Cunningham has played like an All-Star thus far, including in tonight’s win over the Rockets, leading to quite the statement from Kendrick Perkins.

“Remember on draft night I said that Cade Cunningham was the best perimeter player prospect since LeBron James. I guess it’s TIME to revisit that conversation.”

Remember on draft night I said that Cade Cunningham was the best perimeter player prospect since LeBron James. I guess it’s TIME to revisit that conversation. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 20, 2025

Perkins played alongside James on the Cavaliers and had countless battles against him over the course of a decade. Him making such a statement shouldn’t be taken in jest as he knows exactly what LBJ brings to the table so this comparison is quite a high level of praise directed towards Cunningham.

Tonight’s game saw him flirt with a 30+ point triple double as he had 32 points, dished out 7 assists, and grabbed 9 rebounds. His 19-point 3rd quarter where he went 7/8 from the field is one of the best quarters any player has had on the offensive end this season and showcases just how deep his bag is.

Cade’s ascension through the ranks of perimeter players in the NBA has been quick. However, for him to be considered the ‘best’ guard-like player to enter the league since LeBron might not be all too accurate.

With players like Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, and even Jayson Tatum for that matter who is close to 6’10 but operates on the perimeter, it’s difficult to put Cade in their echelon as of yet. If he were to push Detroit to a respectable Playoff run however, then conversations surrounding him could most certainly shift and be taken up several notches to get in line with what Perkins said.

Cade should be an All Star this year

The narrative surrounding Cade Cunningham has shifted from ‘he should be an All-Star’ to ‘will he start the All-Star game?’. Fans are adamant in getting the Montverde alum into the ASG and understandably so.

He’s averaged 24.3 points, 9.4 assists (3rd in the NBA), and 6.5 rebounds a night. He’s established himself as one of the best pick & roll players in the NBA, averaging a whopping 10.4 points per game as the P&R ball handler, higher than the likes of Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While his basketball prowess is certainly on display night in and night out, he’s also the unequivocal leader of this squad. Coming off two straight losses and going up against a top 4 seeded Rockets team, Cade knew he had to pump up his teammates before the game and that’s exactly what he did.

Cade Cunningham brought the team together for a brief huddle pregame. No clue what the message was, but I don’t think I’ve seen him do this yet. pic.twitter.com/J3WhzbL9wT — Hunter Patterson (@HuntPatterson_) January 20, 2025

“I wanted everybody to be on the same page. We weren’t going to be outworked today,” said Cade in regards to his message to the team.

Safe to say that the Pistons players are all rooting for Cade to not only make it to the All-Star Game but also lead them past this regular season and into a potential Playoff spot.