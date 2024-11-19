“Best Thing That Could’ve Happened”: Stephen A. Smith Reacts to ‘Inside the NBA’ Moving to ESPN From 2025–26 Season

With the NBA going in a different direction at the end of their broadcasting deal with TNT, fans were worried. The future of Inside The NBA and its iconic crew was up in the air. Many feared that they wouldn’t be able to watch the hilarious antics of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley.

However, recent developments have provided some much-needed good news. The league office reached a deal with Warner Brothers Discovery that allows the Inside crew to shift to ESPN from next season. Their top analyst, Stephen A. Smith cannot hide his excitement.

On ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’, he gushed about how the new deal was the “best thing that could’ve happened.” He explained how the addition of such a prestigious show was a big deal for ESPN. Steph also added that since he’s on very good terms with the 4 hosts, he (and millions of fans) are just happy that the show will remain in production.

He concluded by shouting out Commissioner Adam Silver and ESPN President James Pitaro for executing the deal that allows such a beloved show to run, despite the streaming rights changing hands.

“To see that this show, still scheduled to be produced in Atlanta, by the TNT folks and what have you, airing on ESPN and ABC. To know that these brothers are gonna stay together and continue to do the NBA for years to come, I can’t be more happier for them. Because I know it created a lot of chaos when TNT lost its deal with the NBA courtesy of Amazon and others of course. Major major props to Adam Silver and President Jimmy Pitaro of ESPN.”

Smith also cleared up that the acquisition of Inside the NBA would not be affecting his job with ESPN in the slightest. He pointed out how he has ‘First Take’, and several other ventures (including his podcast on YouTube), and clarified that because he’s close friends with the 4 analysts, he was just happy to see them stay together.

“Doesn’t affect me at all. I’ve got First Take, I’ve got a lot of other things going on. Secondly, here’s the biggest reason why it wouldn’t affect me. All of them are my boys. Ernie Johnson is a phenomenal human being. A great host a great man, I love him to death. Shaquille O’Neal is my brother. Kenny Smith and I go back to my days in junior high school when his brother Vincent Smith used to train me as a basketball player. And then of course there’s the one and only Charles Barkley as well, who I also love dearly.”

Inside the NBA has won 21 Sports Emmys since its inception in 1989. The show’s impact on basketball media cannot be understated. In 2020, the show was also recognized by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Curt Gowdy Transformative Media Award.

Apart from just being a great show, the individual panelists are extremely talented too. Barkley has 5 Sports Emmys, and Johnson has 6. He was also inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2023. Shaq and Kenny do not have any Emmys, but they were nominated for the same awards as their fellow panelists.

However, all may not be as perfect as Smith imagines it to be. With contract negotiations and extensions looming on the horizon, there may be another twist in the tale.

Shaq’s free agency next year

Shaq’s current contract with TNT is set to expire at the end of the current NBA season. He’s a valuable asset to the show and adds a unique appeal. After working hard to retain the show, ESPN and Disney would be making a mistake if they didn’t keep him.

Knowing his importance, the people in charge will probably go above and beyond to retain Shaq. He could negotiate a significant payout if that remains the case.

For Stephen A., however, it could spell trouble. For years, he has been ESPN’s premier basketball analyst, and the numbers he brought in proved that. This year, they’ve already added Shannon Sharpe to their payroll, along with Shams Charania. Their roster of analysts might look lopsided with the addition of the Inside crew. Additionally, Smith might lose some of the favor he has built up.

One thing remains certain. From next season, no network will boast an NBA broadcasting division as strong as the lineup that ESPN has assembled.