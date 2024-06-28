Bill Simmons Calls Out Kevin Durant For Not Putting Trade Rumors To Bed

Apr 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant could be on the move in the ongoing offseason. Reportedly, multiple teams are lining up trade offers for the Phoenix Suns superstar, hoping to lure the franchise into parting ways with the forward after a disastrous season. The Suns have so far pushed back on the reports, however, Durant has yet to commit his future to the franchise, which Bill Simmons finds frustrating.

The analyst claimed that the two-time Finals MVP’s silence is deafening, and his refusal to address the rumors suggests he’s not sure about playing for the Suns next season. Simmons said,

“If I am Durant, I almost want to say publicly like, ‘I don’t wanna be traded. I don’t want to be in trade rumors. I don’t want to anywhere.’ But he’s not saying that. He just gets floated around now in these things. It’s just tough, man. As one of the big Durant fans, I just hate what’s happened to him the last couple of years. It’s like, ‘Now he’s not happy there?…'”

Simmons added that Durant has seemingly been unhappy about his situation for the past seven years and was last content with where he was during his second season with the Golden State Warriors. The 35-year-old forward hasn’t indicated he wants to be out of Phoenix like he did back in Brooklyn. His agent also shut down rumors that the Houston Rockets were eyeing a move for the Suns superstar.

However, Durant hasn’t publicly claimed he is content with his current situation. The offseason is long and things could change quickly. He is notoriously moody and could ask for a trade out of Phoenix. However, Suns owner Matt Ishbia will do everything he can to convince him to stay and run it back next season with the same core that got swept in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

Matt Ishbia rules out Kevin Durant leaving the Suns in the offseason

While Durant remains radio silent, Ishbia has made it clear in uncertain terms that the Suns will not entertain any trade offers for the two-time Finals MVP. After reports surfaced that the Rockets were preparing a massive offer to land the forward, Ishbia made it clear through social media that he intends to retain Durant for the 2024-25 season. He posted on X,

“Everyone talking about the drama and storylines, some are right and some are just wrong. My turn. Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it… Go Suns.”

Ishbia’s bullish proclamation may come back to haunt him in short order. For now, he confidently believes that Durant is committed to helping the franchise win a title next season. However, things can change in the blink of an eye in the NBA.