Billionaire Michael Jordan is not 6-0 in finals, he is in fact 11-0!

Throughout his career, including NCAA, Olympics, NBA, and FIBA, Michael Jordan played for 11 championships and never lost even once.

Michael Jordan isn’t just a basketball legend, but also an icon in the sporting world. Apart from being one of the most influential athletes of all time, millions of people around the world even consider him a basketball god.

Even today, years after retirement, fans rave about his incredible gameplay and are stunned looking at his jaw-dropping highlight reel. Being one of the most accomplished players to ever set foot on a basketball court, it is understandable why the Bulls legend is regarded as the GOAT.

Over the span of his 15-year-long career, Jordan averaged a staggering 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. MJ’s ridiculously long list of achievements includes – 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 3 steal titles, the 1985 ROY, 5 MVPs, a DPOY, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVP.

Jordan is often lauded for being 6-0 in the NBA Finals. However, what people often forget is that “His Airness” was actually 11-0 in all the finals across several tournaments throughout his career.

Michael Jordan never lost in any NCAA, Olympics, FIBA, or NBA Finals

As we all know, Jordan led the Bulls to 2 three-peats in the span of 8 years. First, from 1991-1993 (Lakers, Blazers, and Suns), and later, from 1996-1999 (SuperSonics, Jazz, and Jazz).

During his UNC days, where Mike spent 3 years, he only went ahead to the NCAA Championship game once (1982). Playing against the Georgetown Hoyas, the then 19-year-old put up 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and hit the game-winning shot.

Representing The United States of America in several tournaments, MJ even helped his country win at the highest levels.

In the Olympics, Jordan wore his national colors twice – in the 1984 Los Angeles Games and then the 1992 Barcelona Games. Winning gold in both appearances, Jordan had terrific performances in both. In 1984, Michael averaged 17.1/3/2, and in 1992, he put up 14.9/2.4/4.8.

Jordan even went on to win gold at the Pan American Games in 1983 and FIBA Americas Championship.

Over his entire basketball career, Michael Jordan played for 11 championships. He never lost: NCAA Championship: 1-0

Olympic Gold Medals: 2-0

FIBA Gold Medals: 2-0

NBA Championships: 6-0 Moreover, Jordan remains the only player in NBA history to win: MVP, FMVP, DPOY, and ROTY. pic.twitter.com/oe78w9bf9a — Real Talk 🏀 (@Real7Talk) July 1, 2022

We are still yet to witness a player as incredible a winner as Michael Jordan.

