Black Eyed Peas Rapper Had the Pleasure of Going to Disneyland With Kobe Bryant After Lakers Won NBA Title

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant united all of Los Angeles after winning back-to-back NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. Instead of touring the world and partying in celebration of his accomplishments, he celebrated with his wife and his daughters. Black Eyed Peas rapper, Taboo, had the privilege of spending time with the family during an excursion. His family joined the Bryants on an expedition to Disneyland.

Advertisement

Taboo joined Byron Scott’s Fast Break Podcast and discussed his relationship with the five-time NBA champion. Through association with the Laker star’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, the award-winning artist formed a connection with Kobe. He highlighted his experience witnessing Bryant in a different element outside the basketball court. He said,

“Disneyland with Kobe taught me how to do the VIP thing. The way that Kobe did it. So I got that resource.”

The experience was a full-circle moment for Taboo. He revealed that he used to work at Disneyland when he first began working on his music career. The rap artist used his earnings from his job to fund studio sessions, pay for gas, and put food on the table. He never had the luxury of receiving the VIP treatment.

However, that wasn’t the only thing that stood out to him from that excursion. Kobe’s ability to be a great father to his children remains the most inspiring moment.

Taboo impressed with Kobe as a father

Many recognize Kobe as an assassin on the basketball court but his entire demeanor is different when he’s with his daughters. Taboo experienced Bryant’s true persona firsthand.

“Kobe was enamored by his girls,” Taboo said. “He loved his girls. I had never seen such an iconic figure so vulnerable and not the strong Kobe that I saw on the court. He was just Dad.”

Taboo has been around some of the most famous people in the world across all career fields. However, he had never seen such an iconic figure in such a vulnerable setting, and only Kobe’s family was able to bring out that side of him.

At the time, Taboo didn’t have a daughter but welcomed his own in 2014. He revealed that he uses Kobe as an inspiration to raise his daughter with the same love and affection that the 18-time All-Star did. Taboo is far from the only person impacted by Kobe, but he strives to continue to carry Bryant’s legacy as a father.