Brittany Renner Once Hinted At ‘Something Extra’ With Shaquille O’Neal By Telling Shannon Sharpe Her Take On Male Friends

Shaquille O’Neal’s pictures with Brittany Renner went viral in July 2023. The two were seen eating together at a restaurant, which led to speculations being made about a possible relationship between them. When Renner made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay in October 2023, she hinted at being more than just friends with the NBA legend.

Although Renner and Shaq never officially became a couple, their pictures were a big hit on the internet. During her conversation with Sharpe, the internet personality was asked about being spotted around Shaq. Renner had a calm and collected response to the question, but she neither denied nor confirmed the rumors.

Sharpe said that if Renner is seen around anyone, the rumors are bound to float. As for the rumors about her and Shaq, Renner said that she only has one male friend in her life, seemingly cementing that Shaq wasn’t just a friend to her. Unc asked, “You do realize, that anytime someone sees you with someone publically, they automatically jump to the conclusion, you know that, right?”

When he mentioned Shaq’s name, Renner said, “What about it?” Renner went on to explain the complicated situation she always finds herself in due to her celebrity status. She said,

“You have to accept the good with the bad. You can’t say, ‘Hey, I want all these brand deals and I want to be famous, I want to be on TV, but don’t take a picture of me when I’m leaving… When I’m out eating.'”

Renner knows that as a celebrity of her stature, she is not going to enjoy privacy like a regular human. However, she is comfortable in that lifestyle and even embraces the negatives that come along. Renner has also discussed going out with Shaq in front of his ex-wife Shaunie.

Renner talked about Shaquille O’Neal on the VH1 show

When Shaq went out with the 32-year-old model, the news was all over the place and everyone was talking about it. It also made its way to Shaunie’s VH1 show Basketball Wives where Renner was asked by Evelyn Lozada.

“I know you’re looking for a husband but is the husband Shaquille (O’Neal)?”

“No. He’s one of the people I’ve always talked to. He’s just a good guy, and that’s just kind of it. There’s really not much to it,” Renner replied. The 32-year-old seemed confident in responding to such a direct question about Shaq in front of his ex-wife and the mother of his kids.

Similar confidence while answering questions about her dating life, and Shaq in particular, was seen during her conversation with Shannon Sharpe as well.