“Broke A** Jumpshot Motherf***er”: Kobe Bryant Gave Julius Randle a Harrowing ‘Welcome to the NBA’ Moment After $25,000,000 Worth Former Laker’s Troll

The Los Angeles Lakers picked Julius Randle with the 7th pick in the 2014 draft which also featured the likes of current MVP Joel Embiid, Andrew Wiggins, Zach Lavine, and Marcus Smart to name a few. Randle was in for a rude awakening as he had his first welcome to the NBA moment courtesy of none other than the legendary Kobe Bryant. Nick Young, who was the big man’s vet as a rookie instigated Kobe, leading the Mamba to cuss the rookie out. Randle spoke about the incident in detail on Podcast P with Paul George.

Nick Young is no stranger to controversy and has always had a larger-than-life personality. Young’s confidence is what sets him apart and helped him carve out a niche as Swaggy P, earning his way to a cool $22,115,579 million over an 8-year career. Despite being an 8-year vet, his attitude rubbed a lot of people off the wrong way, including Kobe.

Kobe Bryant cussed Julius Randle out

Julius Randle was a rookie in his first pre-season with the Los Angeles Lakers, It was media day and the big man heard a rumor that Kobe said something about him in the press.

Randle exclaimed loudly asking if Kobe really said that. Nick Young, then called Kobe and repeated what Randle said. This instigated Bryant. The Mamba walked up to the rookie and cussed him out, asking him to work on his broken jumper.

Randle spoke about the incident briefly after being asked about his welcome to the NBA moment by a host on Podcast P with Paul George, here’s what he said,

“It was preseason and we were in the locker room. Shout out to Nick Young. Nick Young bro, he was one of my vets so you could imagine what I was going through. We in the locker room talking and someone told me something about what Kobe had said in the media or whatever. I was like Kobe say this or whatever? Kobe come in. So Nick bro, he like, ‘hey Kobe, Ju said that…’ and Kobe was like ‘what?’ So we having this whole conversation. I don’t even remember what he said, bro. I just remember he ended it with, ‘take your a** out there and shoot some jump shots with your broke a** jump shot m****** f******.’ Ow that’s my idol I’m hurt and sure enough that’s what I went and did. When I started making some jumpers he’s like see that’s a little bit of hard work.”



Over his two seasons with the Mamba, Randle managed to gain his approval and his respect. Kobe was beaming with pride after the big man refused to back down from future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett and more than held his own as he bullied the bully. Post-game, Kobe was asked about Randle’s response to Garnett and replied with a smile saying that Randle responded like a ‘grown a** man.’

Randle follows Kobe’s footsteps

There have been multiple stars who have been inspired by Kobe’s insane work ethic. Randle was no different.

Randle had already heard the legendary tales of Kobe Bryant’s unrelenting work ethic. But it wasn’t until one night that he experienced it firsthand, in a way that would forever redefine his approach to the game.

As the Lakers disembarked from the plane after a road trip to Dallas, Kobe asked the big man what his plan was for the night. Randle replied saying that he was spending time with family and friends. But Kobe’s response was swift and final, he said, “Nah. We’re hitting the gym.” In that instant, Randle’s world shifted. What was till then a casual conversation turned into a message that would resonate through Randle’s career.

From that day forward, Randle internalized a new mantra: “Off the plane, to the gym.” It was more than a routine; it was a vow, a promise to carry the torch of relentless dedication that Kobe had ignited. The impact was profound.