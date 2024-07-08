“Bronny Doesn’t Give a F***”: LeBron James Addresses How Son Handles Criticism Better Than He Did

After being picked up 55th overall in this year’s NBA draft, Bronny James became one of the most hated hoopers worldwide as accusations of nepotism gripped the discussion around James Jr.’s recent selection. But even with all this noise, LeBron James seems confident that none of it is getting to his eldest son, who is also his newest teammate.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James talked about the experience of watching his son get drafted. The 39-year-old described the feeling of seeing Bronny getting picked by the Lakers as something “special”, as ‘The Akron Hammer’ always wanted to play alongside his eldest son.

While dreams have certainly come true for the James tribe, some healthy dose of hate has also followed it up. McMenamin even asked LeBron how Bronny was putting up, considering all the hate that was coming his way. But King James explained that, unlike his younger self, Bronny doesn’t care about people’s opinion of him, thus making him immune to negative things people say about him. James said,

“He doesn’t care. I actually care a little bit. When I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. … He doesn’t give a f***.

The comments from LeBron came after James’s Summer League Debut on Saturday, where he notched four points, two rebounds, and two assists. But being the son of an NBA legend, Bronny has undoubtedly attracted loads of unwarranted criticism, and as a rough prospect, it’s fair to say that James Jr. will continue to deal with haters till he is good enough to shut them up with his game.

But King James is confident that Bronny will make it because, unlike him, his eldest son had a multitude of options in life, yet chose the tough path of becoming a basketball player. Even pointing to the fact that Bronny made a return to the sport, in less than a season, doing so after suffering a heart attack last year.