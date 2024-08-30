Bronny James Has Justified Lakers Contract By Selling Enough Jerseys: Gilbert Arenas

The Lakers drafted Bronny James as their 55th overall pick in the second round. Since then, he has been part of major discussions about whether he was the right choice for the team. Many people believe that the 19-year-old was only given a chance because of his father and the influence he has on decisions made by the franchise.

However, Gilbert Arenas sees it from a different perspective. On the Gil’s Arena podcast, the three-time All-Star stated that the Lakers have already made the money that they invested in Bronny, through jersey sales. Arenas believes that the jersey sale alone is enough to justify his selection by the franchise.

Arenas was asked how much LeBron James’ presence will impact how the other players treat Bronny. He said, “Lakers are happy with the Bronny pick because he’s sold enough jerseys to make up for his contract. He’s equal money to the team itself. So, it’s not like they lose money on a kid, they’re going to make money on the kid because [of his jersey sales].”

Is having Bronny James on the same team as LeBron bad for the Lakers 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7v9xrbRVsd — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) August 29, 2024

While Arenas focused on the business aspect of the 55th pick in the draft, who is on a four-year, $7.9 million contract, Brandon Jennings believes that he is being unfairly treated. Jennings said that no other 55th pick in the second round has had to go through what Bronny is going through. There has never been any expectation set on a player who was picked that late.

However, Jennings is positive that in the next few years, while playing alongside his father and other great players, Bronny will become a good asset for the franchise. Although he sold over 500k jerseys in the first 24 hours, which is impressive, there’s so much more that Bronny has to offer.

JJ Redick believes Bronny is a development player

As is the case with most rookies, Bronny’s role on the team will depend entirely on the Head Coach of the franchise. Recently, JJ Redick was handed that responsibility in LA and he has been very vocal about his program for Bronny, which will make him an important asset for the team.

JJ Redick thinks Bronny James will eventually become a player similar to Lu Dort (🎥 @SiriusXMNBA ) pic.twitter.com/IP9rT1Aen7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 16, 2024

During a conversation on SiriusXM NBA Radio in July, he said, “He is a development player, that’s how we’re looking at Bronny. He’s certainly going to spend time with the Lakers, he will spend time in the G League. As we sort of build out our player development program, he’s going to be an important part of that.”

Redick stated that he’s always in communication with Bronny and has made it clear to him that he’s looking for defensive ball pressure from him. The Lakers coach wants the rookie to be a “ball hawk” in the initial years of development.