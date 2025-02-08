“Bronny James Is Becoming G League GOAT”: Lakers Rookie’s Impressive 28-Point Showing Gets Fans Pumped

Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Drew Eubanks (15) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bronny James is making his presence felt every time he steps on the floor for the South Bay Lakers. He is slowly earning his stripes as his recent 28-point outing against the Valley Suns got him G-League GOAT shoutouts on the internet.

Coming off a blowout win on Wednesday, the South Bay Lakers dominated the game all the way through. By halftime, they were up 57-46. In the third quarter, the Lakers outscored the Suns 44-25 and took a winning lead.

Bronny shined the brightest in that victory. He dropped 28 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He shot 12 of 23 from the field and three of nine from the distance. Bronny’s performance included a highlight slam in the fourth quarter. However, he fell awkwardly on the floor after the dunk, hitting his shoulder and head on landing.

That gave fans inside the arena a minor scare as everyone wondered if the 20-year-old was okay. Fortunately, the guard got up and finished the game. When clips from the game were posted on X, fans started giving Bronny GOAT shoutouts.

One fan wrote, “Bronny is becoming the G League [GOAT emoji].”

Bronny is becoming the G League 🐐 https://t.co/mqVk1JNFZC — Glide Drexler (@HoopzNomad) February 8, 2025

Another fan wrote that it’s time people show some respect to Bronny as he has been performing consistently in the G-League. He wrote, “Respect is due. He’s consistently playing well. He’s a hooper.”

Respect is due. He's consistently playing well. He's a hooper. — UnPopular 0pini0n (@U0pini0n) February 8, 2025

Another fan believes that the G-League is where the 20-year-old is more comfortable. However, he puts a lot of pressure on himself while playing in the NBA. He wrote, “He’s more comfortable in these games cuz the crowd not pressuring him like the NBA fans are so he can just play down there.”

He’s more comfortable in these games cuz the crowd not pressuring him like the NBA fans are so he can just play down there — SNIPER🦍 (@YungBaller) February 8, 2025

Stephen A. Smith echoed the same sentiment regarding Bronny’s career trajectory.

Stephen A. Smith believes Bronny James should spend more time in the G-League

The media veteran believes that by putting Bronny in NBA games, despite his failure to perform there, the Lakers management and LeBron James are doing the wrong thing. He recently went on a rant about how Bronny needs to be in the G-League so he can develop as a player.

He said, “I’m not here to tell you that he won’t be ready. I’m not here to tell you that he won’t be an NBA player. I’m not here to tell you that he should give up his dreams and his aspirations. I think the kid’s got potential. I think the kid will be in the NBA one day. I watched him in the G League doing his thing. I think he’s going to be fine, eventually. But that’s not the case yet.”

Fans and several other media members share the same opinion on Bronny. And looking at his performances in the G-League, it’s understandable why they want the guard to spend more time there.