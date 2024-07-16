Bronny James Mocked by Fans After Air-Balling a 3 vs Celtics

Bronny James is having an underwhelming 2024 Summer League. Over the past week, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie has been heavily scrutinized for his awful stat lines and inefficient shooting displays. Unfortunately, Bronny cannot seem to catch a break from the trolls. During tonight’s contest against the Boston Celtics, air-balling a three-pointer resulted in LeBron James’ eldest son being trolled on social media.

Bronny James impressed scouts and silenced his critics with his impressive shooting production during the 2024 draft combine. However, the 19-year-old has failed to prove himself during the ongoing Summer League. Entering tonight’s contest, the former USC Trojan was unable to convert any of his 12 three-point attempts in the past three games.

The combo guard’s dry spell continues as he failed to connect any of his three long-distance attempts during the latest contest against the Celtics. To make matters worse, Bronny air-balled one of these attempts in the first half, leading to an outburst on social media. X users didn’t show the teenager mercy as they brutally trolled him.

A user highlighted Bronny’s success in the Summer League Call of Duty tournament. But, mentioned how the youngster failed to play basketball with the same amount of confidence.

Bro has the upmost confidence on COD, but can’t even touch rim on wide open corner 3 smh — Bishop Cruzêē (@Justlovdablick) July 16, 2024

Other users also mocked him, using nasty comments.

Bronny sucks lmfao — Nick “Big Dog” (@RhodeIslandNick) July 16, 2024

Good thing he already secured the bag! 🔥🔥💰💰 — IpsterRJI (@IpsterRJI) July 16, 2024

However, not all the reactions were demotivating. There was a group of supporters that tried to keep Bronny’s morale high despite the subpar performances so far.

give him time. he'll start dominating soon — 😈shawn😈 (@SaiyanLune) July 16, 2024

55th pick getting slandered like he was the 1st pick — Heks (@HoodiiHeks) July 16, 2024

Bronny was one of the players that the entire basketball world was eagerly waiting to see perform. However, he’s had a forgettable start to his professional career. In the four games that he’s played during the Summer League, the guard has merely averaged 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. His efficiency has been even more concerning – 22.5% FG and 0-15 from three.

Before the Summer League gets over, it would be essential for Bronny to get his confidence level back up by lodging a run of decent performance in the final three games.