Bronny James, who has a $6.3 million NIL valuation, is more than 95% likely to go to this college

Bronny James, LeBron James’ kid, will be eligible for collegiate football next year, and Ohio State is presently the favorite to land the King’s son.

Carrying the surname of possibly the greatest NBA player of all time has its advantages, but it also has its drawbacks. For high school star LeBron James Jr., commonly known as “Bronny,” that includes the tremendous expectations around his growth as a prospect. As LeBron James has stated in the past, the two can play together in the NBA, someday.

However, that is no longer a long-shot prospect. Bronny is presently a 17-year-old Class of 2023 talent who is widely rated as a top-50 national prospect in his class.

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022

Even with his impressive qualifications and ancestry, it’s uncertain how reasonable it is to expect Bronny to wear an NBA uniform one day. Even more ambiguous is the path he’ll take to get there. As LeBron pointed out, the process is still in its early stages.

LeBron and Bronny James were among the many famous faces who attended Ohio State’s NCAA football game against Notre Dame. As a Cleveland native, King James received a lot of love from all of the supporters in the stadium.

According to On3, Ohio State has emerged as the favorite with a 95% chance to land Bronny James

Bronny debuted as a top-20 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, raising anticipation that he was on a collision course to fame. As a 15-year-old, he was bigger and more skilled than most of his colleagues, and that, combined with his lineage and the epidemic, fueled his early momentum.

It’s no secret that he’s one of the country’s top prospects. Ohio State is one of the D1 schools that LeBron James Jr could potentially play for.

During his arrival, Bronny James was also greeted enthusiastically by supporters, who chanted “We want Bronny.” The 17-year-old is in high school now and will be eligible to play collegiate basketball in a year.

According to On3, Ohio State has a 95% chance to land Bronny James. pic.twitter.com/TZQN4lAZLG — Buckeyes Insider (@buckeyesinsider) September 7, 2022

As per On3, Ohio State has a 95% probability of landing Bronny James. If LeBron’s son plays for the state college team, the scenario becomes even more fantastical.

According to reports, Bronny is considering attending Ohio State. He’s not terrific right now, but he clearly has high genetics and a strong work ethic.

There is no indication of when James will make his decision. He has a year to make it, so a lot will happen between now and then. Getting him would be the biggest recruit ever for Ohio State.

Bronny also has a $6.3 million NIL valuation as per the same agency. Given the eyeballs it will attract, Ohio State could not have found a more marketable athlete than the future NBA star.

