Bryce James Snubs ‘Uncle’ Dwyane Wade From Top 5, Includes Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, made headlines after UNINTERRUPTED released the first episode of Top Class Hoops, a docuseries focused on his journey through the Nike EYBL tournament with the Strive For Greatness AAU squad. During a segment, head coach Chris Madden urged the players to share their top five all-time list. Bryce was first up.

“LeBron [James], MJ [Michael Jordan], Kobe [Bryant], Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony.”

This list caught NBA fans off guard for good reasons. Bryce‘s inclusion of championship-less players, such as Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, hinted at the apparent bias in his choices. Even after this favoritism, Wade, one of his closest uncles, didn’t even get a mention.

To put things in perspective, Wade’s resume outshines that of Brodie and Melo. His 16-year stint in the NBA made him a cornerstone of the Miami Heat’s success as he led them to three championships. The Hall of Famer’s accolades include a Finals MVP award, 13 All-Star selections, 8 All-NBA spots, and a scoring title.

It’s well-known that Wade’s influence and the Heat’s culture played a key role in LBJ joining the team in 2010. Together, they dominated the league for four consecutive years. The duo reached the NBA Finals every season and secured two championships in this stretch.

During this period, their families also grew close to one another. This bond remains strong to this day. For instance, Wade attended Bryce’s game at Sierra Canyon High School in 2019. He even helped his nephew with his shots. They played one-on-one during the halftime while the crowd cheered from the stands.

Uncle @DwyaneWade helping Bryce James get shots up at halftime of the Sierra Canyon game. All in the family ✊ @brhoops pic.twitter.com/Z8PoRvhqsW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2019

Despite all of Wade’s contributions, he didn’t receive a shoutout from Bryce. This omission undoubtedly raised some eyebrows with fans questioning the teenager’s judgment.