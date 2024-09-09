Byron Scott Recalls Taking Kobe Bryant to His First-Ever Beach

The off-court stories about Kobe Bryant always add depth to his character. They reveal his gentler side and showcase his friendly demeanor. These aspects of his personality became evident when a veteran Byron Scott took a teenage Bryant on his first-ever beach visit.

On Byron Scott’s Fast Break, Scott reminisced about this moment from the 1996/97 season. He recounted taking the then-Los Angeles Lakers rookie trio of Bryant, Derek Fisher, and Travis Knight to the beach after a team practice.

The young trio was initially overwhelmed by the excitement of visiting an LA beach for the first time. Once the excitement wore off, they sat down to discuss basketball. As time went by, Fisher and Knight eventually went their separate ways.

Soon, Bryant found himself alone with Scott. The Black Mamba took this as an opportunity to pick the 3x champion’s brain about the state of the NBA in the 1980s. He spoke about admiration for the era and its physical style of play. He even regretted never being able to be a part of such a fiercely competitive time.

Although Scott initially empathized with Bryant, he soon shifted gears to lighten the mood. He joked about being fortunate that the Philadelphia-born didn’t play in the 1980s. Scott suggested that Bryant’s arrival back then might have cost him a spot in the starting lineup.

The 63-year-old reflected on this conversation, recalling,

“He [Kobe Bryant] just started talking about the ’80s. ‘Man, B, I wish I had played with you guys back in the ’80s, ’cause I just love the way you guys play, the physicalness of the game’… and we just went on and on… And I was like, ‘Yeah, you would have been great in the ’80s’… I said, ‘Wait, hold on. I’m glad you didn’t play in the ’80s’. He said, ‘Why?’. ‘Cause my a** would be sitting on the bench.'”

This instance showcased the relationship between an NBA veteran and a rookie in a different light. To put things in perspective, a 14-year veteran Scott unconventionally stepped out of his comfort zone to connect with the newcomers. His efforts eventually paid off as the day became memorable for everyone involved.

At the same time, Scott’s words foreshadowed Bryant’s career. They also gave him much-needed confidence early in his journey. In the following years, ‘The Black Mamba’ leveraged this to become a leading figure in the NBA. By the end of his tenure, he had built an unparalleled legacy with five championships, two Finals MVPs, and one MVP.

Scott, for his part, would not get to experience the accolades that Kobe gathered, having himself retired in 1997. However, he was the coach of the Lakers when Bryant finally hung up his boots in 2016, and his being there for Kobe’s last game completed a full-circle moment for the duo.