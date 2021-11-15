“Cade Cunningham is not a superstar who cries over scoring only 10 points”: Dwane Casey heaps praise on rookie superstar’s mentality after win over Toronto Raptors

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey sang the praises of No 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, after leading the Pistons to a tough win vs Raptors.

Cade Cunningham hasn’t had the dream start that you’d hope for when entering the NBA. However, it seems like Cade is slowly getting into the grove, having a 20-point game against Jalen Green and the Rockets.

Recently, they visited the Scotiabank Arena, where they edged out the Raptors in a tightly contested game for their third win of the year. Cade Cunningham, who was poor on the night, scored only 10 points on 4-10 shooting.

However, he scored seven of those points late in the fourth quarter. In addition, he even had a dagger on OG Anunoby to ice the game for Detroit. Check out the clip here:

WHAT A MOVE BY CADE CUNNINGHAM ON OG ANUNOBY!! pic.twitter.com/VDG1UoHzO6 — DGC (@Itamar_17_10) November 14, 2021

In the post-game interview, Head coach Dwane Casey heaped praise on Cunningham for being happy about the victory despite not having the greatest of stat lines. So what exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

Also Read: “Kevin Durant was an NBA All-Star in 11th grade”: PJ Tucker recounts how the Slim Reaper DOMINATED a pickup game at Texas A&M recruiting as a high school junior

Cade Cunningham draws praise from head coach Dwane Casey for selfless attitude after win vs Raptors

Usually, rookies are expected to grow into their role on and off the court during their first couple of seasons in the league. However, it seems like Cade Cunningham is an exception.

In fact, it looks like he’s already making a positive impact on the locker room. Pistons head coach Dwane Casey certainly thinks so.

Via Rod Beard –

Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham driving: “It says a lot about him because, in the locker room, he was one of the happiest guys. Any superstar scoring 10 points would be crying in his milk.”

“He was happy for everybody else’s success. And that’s what you have to be a leader in this league. That’s what we’re preaching is that type of approach. He wasn’t hunting shots, if the game came to him, he would take it.

“But he wasn’t looking for touches. He was happy for Jerami Grant knocking down those 3s, he was happy for Isaiah (Stewart) for making those layups. That’s what you want your future leader to be.”

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham driving: “It says a lot about him because in the locker room, he was one of the happiest guys. Any superstar scoring 10 points would be crying in his milk — he was happy with the (win).” — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) November 14, 2021

This development should certainly excite Pistons fans. Proving that he has leadership abilities will help the rookie guard to develop his identity in the foreseeable future.

Moreover, as the future centerpiece of the franchise, it is a great sign that he is exuding this level of maturity at such a young age.

Also Read: “Now I am one ahead of you guys”: When Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant chugged wine glasses to motivate WNBA legend Sue Bird and her teammates

The 20-year-old’s winning attitude at such a young age makes him likable to just fans and teammates alike. While Cade Cunningham on court-display has not met first overall pick standards, his leadership qualities certainly have.