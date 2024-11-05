Can Anthony Davis’ Heroics Stop Lakers From Repeating Past Mistakes Amid Concerning 1-3 Record on the Road

Anthony Davis has been on a tear to start the season. After new head coach JJ Redick said he wanted the Lakers’ offense to run through the nine-time All-Star, people expected the LA side to look different, but nobody expected this dominance from the veteran. He leads the league in scoring, averaging 32.6 points, and is one of the early frontrunners to win the MVP award.

However, his strong start hasn’t translated into victories on the road for the Lakers. They started the year 3-0 but have lost three of their four games since. Losses to the Suns, Cavaliers, and Pistons have halted some of the early momentum, and while their home record is still good, a poor road record often means a team doesn’t have a realistic shot at the championship.

With one more road game left on their five-game trip, the Lakers will want to win in Memphis to ensure they can recover momentum before they return to LA.

The Lakers’ poor road record in the past

In the seasons since their championship win in 2020, the Lakers haven’t managed to have a winning record on the road. This resulted in them missing the playoffs in 2022 and needing the play-in tournament in 2021, 2023, and 2024 to earn a postseason berth. They haven’t had home-court advantage in any playoff series they’ve played since 2021.

This season, they are 1-3 on the road, with their only win coming against a mediocre Raptors team. Davis and LeBron James have been exceptional, but the rest of the team hasn’t performed well, especially on the defensive end. Their center is competing for the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year award but hasn’t had much support from his teammates.

They’re 27th in the league in defensive efficiency, but Redick seems confident that the team will improve as the season progresses. “I think we can be a really good defensive team,” Redick said before Monday’s loss against the Detroit Pistons. “I’m confident when we get a larger sample size, we won’t be 27th in the league.”

Davis to the rescue?

Davis can be the solution to the Lakers’ problems on both ends of the floor. He can’t change everything alone, but the Lakers have a solid foundation in him and James. The two can inspire the defense to play better, help teammates have bigger offensive games with their on-ball gravity, and show them the best way to maximize their potential.

Davis has shown that the Lakers can depend on him as the lynchpin. James has taken a backseat, and we’ve finally seen what the center can look like as a first option.

They do need some players back from injury if they are to improve on their shortcomings. Defensive stalwart Jarred Vanderbilt and backup center Christian Wood are still still out with injuries. Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, and Cam Reddish, normally solid on defense, haven’t been as effective.

AD can inspire these players to find their best form again, and Vanderbilt and Wood’s return from injury will certainly help. They have a good offensive core, but the Lakers’ main problem since their chip in 2020 has been their frailty on defense.

If Davis can anchor it and other players step up and play their part, there is potentially nothing that can stop a fully healthy Lakers side. A top 3 seed would almost be guaranteed, and they will have a serious shot at banner #18.