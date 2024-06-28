“Can Plug and Play”: Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. Holds Lindy Waters III in High Regard Following Draft Day Trade

The 2024 NBA draft remained rather uneventful for the Golden State Warriors. The team did make some moves, which included trading away the #52 pick for the rights to OKC’s Lindy Waters III. The 26-year-old will now be joining a veteran-laced side in Golden State, who are looking to put together one final run for their franchise player, Stephen Curry.

After wrapping up the second round of the draft, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., sat down with the media to answer questions about the team’s future. When asked about his plans for Waters, the 42-year-old executive said,

“With his skill set and the way he plays I think it fits how we play, so we feel like he’s a guy we can plug and play. And like everyone else, if he performs well and does the things that are asked of him, I think we have a good chance of finding a player that will work well for us.”

After spending three years at Oklahoma City, Waters is entering his fourth NBA season. While he has never had a massive role with the team, he has averaged 5.3 points on .416/.377/.815 shooting in 12.3 minutes per game over his career. In the G-League, where Waters has had a much larger role, he has been one of the most potent outside threats, making 41.4% of his career threes at that level.

The Warriors didn’t have to give up much to acquire the 6ft 6″ small forward. In fact, they even got back their #52 pick in exchange for cash compensation. Waters will be demanding a $2.2 million yearly salary, a veteran minimum to sign onto the Bay Area team. And this might raise some issues for the front office.

The Warriors need to tread carefully after the Lindy Waters III trade

Despite the Warriors having Waters, Chris Paul, and many others on bargain deals, the franchise is still hard capped at the second apron of the league’s luxury tax system. While talking about the same, Dunleavy Jr. explained how it was something that the management had expected and planned for,

“I think we’re aware of what it did. At the same time, I think we are okay with that. To stay under the second apron, and to play and spend money to build a good team…We also recognize how restrictive and prohibitive it is and we are okay with that.”

Moving forward, the Warriors and Dunleavy Jr. will have some serious decisions to make. Both Chris Paul and Klay Thompson are up for extensions/new contracts. While they both performed abysmally last season, the Warriors will be hard-pressed to find a cheaper replacement for the two.

The Warriors will also have to decide on offering Jonathan Kuminga an extension, as the 21-year-old becomes eligible to walk away from the team next season if he doesn’t sign on.