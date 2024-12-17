“Can’t Play the 5?”: Gilbert Arenas Questions Draymond Green’s Bench Role, Offers Solution to Fix Warriors’ Starting Lineup

Earlier this month, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made the bold decision to bring Draymond Green off the bench and start Jonathan Kuminga. However, the rotation change hasn’t led to the success the team envisioned. They have lost both games in which the veteran forward came off the bench, prompting Gilbert Arenas to question the Warriors’ game plan.

On the Gil’s Arena podcast, the former Wizards star asked why a player as versatile and experienced as Green was coming off the bench. When the crew responded that the team prefers Kuminga’s ability as a score over the four-time NBA champion’s defensive ability, he pondered why the team wasn’t fielding both. He inquired,

“Dray can’t play the 5? I’m wondering. He can’t play at the 5?”

The three-time All-Star suggested that starting Green over Kevon Looney could be the solution for Golden State. In the Warriors recent loss to the Mavericks, Green played 29 minutes compared to 21 minutes from Looney.

In those minutes, the latter finished with a net rating of -15. On the other hand, Green’s was +4. The four-time NBA champion is evidently more impactful. Starting him at center isn’t a radical solution either as he’s pretty familiar with the position.

Green’s history playing the center position

The Warriors small-ball lineup with Green at center has been a staple in the Kerr era. It has diminished over the years but when they have played him at the 5, they have been pretty effective.

In the 740 possessions the team has played with Green at center this season, their point differential is +7.7, which is in the 81st percentile. In addition, their eFG% is an impressive 58.2%, a mark that is in the top 90th percentile of the league. With Looney as the 5, their point differential is +5.0, and their eFG% plummets to 49.9%, which is in the bottom 10th percentile.

The numbers suggest that the Warriors are a better team with Green at center. It may just be a matter of time before the Warriors decide to bring the veteran back into the starting lineup.