mobile app bar

“Can’t Talk Your Way Out of S**t”: Kevin Durant Stands with Suns Coach’s ‘Talk Is Cheap’ Motto

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kevin Durant (L) and Mike Budenholzer (R)

Kevin Durant (L) and Mike Budenholzer (R)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Mike Budenholzer has been preaching the motto ‘Talk is Cheap’ as his team’s mantra before his first campaign with the Phoenix Suns. Budenholzer was appointed as the head coach of the franchise in May after the Arizona side suffered a brutal sweep in the 2024 playoffs. Under the new leadership, the Suns have started to look like a great team.

More importantly, Budenholzer’s attitude to the game has been strongly backed by star players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

During a media interaction, KD was asked for his comment on the new coach’s motto, ‘Talk is Cheap‘. The NBA veteran declared that not only does he completely agree with the coach, but he has always echoed the same sentiment as well.

KD believes “Talk is cheap” was always the Suns’ motto. But it’s a good thing that Budenholzer is popularizing it. This will alleviate the concerns of fans and the media and other stakeholders who don’t know what’s going on in the locker room.

“I’m glad Bud [Budenholzer] said that. That’s always been what I stand on…There’s gonna be times when you need to speak up but more times than not you’re gonna have to show what your actions are in this league. You can’t talk your way out of s**t here,” KD said.

Durant also emphasized the need to show up to work and actually win games. That’s what’s important in the league, and KD knows that.

The overall vibe within the franchise is being appreciated by the players. Beal said, “For me, this environment now is even light years better than what we experienced, everybody from last year. It’s just a new energy.”

It’s a great perspective to have ahead of a season, especially after the way the Suns ended their last season. So, going into the new challenge, they’ll need to back their words with actions of the same intensity on the floor.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these