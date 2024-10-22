“Can’t Talk Your Way Out of S**t”: Kevin Durant Stands with Suns Coach’s ‘Talk Is Cheap’ Motto

Mike Budenholzer has been preaching the motto ‘Talk is Cheap’ as his team’s mantra before his first campaign with the Phoenix Suns. Budenholzer was appointed as the head coach of the franchise in May after the Arizona side suffered a brutal sweep in the 2024 playoffs. Under the new leadership, the Suns have started to look like a great team.

More importantly, Budenholzer’s attitude to the game has been strongly backed by star players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

During a media interaction, KD was asked for his comment on the new coach’s motto, ‘Talk is Cheap‘. The NBA veteran declared that not only does he completely agree with the coach, but he has always echoed the same sentiment as well.

KD believes “Talk is cheap” was always the Suns’ motto. But it’s a good thing that Budenholzer is popularizing it. This will alleviate the concerns of fans and the media and other stakeholders who don’t know what’s going on in the locker room.

“I’m glad Bud [Budenholzer] said that. That’s always been what I stand on…There’s gonna be times when you need to speak up but more times than not you’re gonna have to show what your actions are in this league. You can’t talk your way out of s**t here,” KD said.

"I'm glad Bud said that. That's always been what I stand on." Kevin Durant on Mike Budenholzer's 'talk is cheap' motto. "Nowadays, it's about talking your way out of shit." Durant addressed his leadership being questioned for not being very vocal outside locker room. #Suns pic.twitter.com/e3WjdsdPfh — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 21, 2024

Durant also emphasized the need to show up to work and actually win games. That’s what’s important in the league, and KD knows that.

The overall vibe within the franchise is being appreciated by the players. Beal said, “For me, this environment now is even light years better than what we experienced, everybody from last year. It’s just a new energy.”

"For me, this environment now is even light years better than what we experienced, everybody from last year. It's just a new energy. Just a new burst of joy and passion for the game. We're excited about the pieces we added. It's a lot we can look forward to." Bradley Beal. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 3, 2024

It’s a great perspective to have ahead of a season, especially after the way the Suns ended their last season. So, going into the new challenge, they’ll need to back their words with actions of the same intensity on the floor.