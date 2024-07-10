mobile app bar

Carmelo Anthony Calls Out NBA Socials Over Tagging LaMelo Ball in a Reel With Him and LeBron James

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carmelo Anthony Calls Out NBA Socials Over Tagging LaMelo Ball in a Reel With Him and LeBron James

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It has now been a year since Carmelo Anthony retired from the NBA. However, due to his podcast, ‘7PM in Brooklyn’, he is still quite the big name in the NBA community. So, when there was a post by the NBA about him meeting some of his friends on Team USA, everyone expected them to get the tags right. Instead, the results left everybody, including Anthony, beyond shocked, leading to a hilarious reaction.

Anthony and Dwyane Wade recently visited the University of Las Vegas, where Team USA has been holding practice sessions. A heartwarming clip of this was posted by the NBA on Instagram, with the caption, “[basketball emoticon] us brotherhood”. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBA (@nba)

Unfortunately, it appears that the NBA mistook Carmelo’s moment with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to be a wild LaMelo Ball appearance. Why do we say that? Because, in a previous version that is now deleted, the NBA account admin had tagged the Charlotte Hornets star on the post, rather than the New York Knicks legend.

Of course, all jokes aside, there has clearly been a bit of confusion here. Due to the similar sounding endings of both their first names, both LaMelo and Carmelo have the same nickname, ‘Melo’. Still, Melo couldn’t help but give a hilarious reaction, commenting,

“I know I’m not in the league anymore, BUT damn, yall could at least tag the right person or leave the tags off [shrug emoji]”. 

It’s evident that this bothered Carmelo Anthony a little. However, he seems to take a lighter-hearted approach. Fortunately, that version was promptly deleted by the NBA account. And in the new version, it’s Carmelo Anthony that has been tagged, not LaMelo Ball.

Having been rather confused with what happened earlier, we’re sure even Ball is happy about this one.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these