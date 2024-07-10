Carmelo Anthony Calls Out NBA Socials Over Tagging LaMelo Ball in a Reel With Him and LeBron James

It has now been a year since Carmelo Anthony retired from the NBA. However, due to his podcast, ‘7PM in Brooklyn’, he is still quite the big name in the NBA community. So, when there was a post by the NBA about him meeting some of his friends on Team USA, everyone expected them to get the tags right. Instead, the results left everybody, including Anthony, beyond shocked, leading to a hilarious reaction.

Anthony and Dwyane Wade recently visited the University of Las Vegas, where Team USA has been holding practice sessions. A heartwarming clip of this was posted by the NBA on Instagram, with the caption, “[basketball emoticon] us brotherhood”.

Unfortunately, it appears that the NBA mistook Carmelo’s moment with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to be a wild LaMelo Ball appearance. Why do we say that? Because, in a previous version that is now deleted, the NBA account admin had tagged the Charlotte Hornets star on the post, rather than the New York Knicks legend.

Of course, all jokes aside, there has clearly been a bit of confusion here. Due to the similar sounding endings of both their first names, both LaMelo and Carmelo have the same nickname, ‘Melo’. Still, Melo couldn’t help but give a hilarious reaction, commenting,

“I know I’m not in the league anymore, BUT damn, yall could at least tag the right person or leave the tags off [shrug emoji]”.

It’s evident that this bothered Carmelo Anthony a little. However, he seems to take a lighter-hearted approach. Fortunately, that version was promptly deleted by the NBA account. And in the new version, it’s Carmelo Anthony that has been tagged, not LaMelo Ball.

Having been rather confused with what happened earlier, we’re sure even Ball is happy about this one.