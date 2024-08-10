Carmelo Anthony Talks About Knicks’ Title Chances for the 2024–25 Season Following Offseason Moves

After a promising 2023-24 season, the New York Knicks outlined their ambition to dethrone the Celtics as the Kings in the East with a slew of moves in this ongoing offseason. The franchise is looking equipped to compete with the reigning NBA champions next season. Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony believes that the young team can certainly usurp the reigning NBA Champions and the rejuvenated 76ers side in the 2024-25 season.

Anthony didn’t guarantee the Knicks’ success. But he seemed confident that they could pull off something special after missing out on the Conference Finals this year.

During an appearance on the Open Run podcast, host Rachel Nichols asked the Knicks icon whether New York can win the title next year, considering the moves they have made this summer.

Anthony replied that he was impressed with their offseason moves and believes they are at worst the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. He said,

“I do believe they’ve set themselves up to be right there with Boston and Philly. Now what we do with that is totally different because you still have to go through Boston… But I think everybody else got better and the Knicks got better… “

“But we ain’t worried about nobody else in the East. We worrying about Boston. That’s it,” Melo added.

Anthony noted that the 76ers adding Paul George improved them significantly. However, he believes the Knicks have a more well-rounded roster after their offseason moves.

New York’s offseason acquisitions have impressed Carmelo Anthony

The Knicks’ impressive 2023-24 campaign ended after a gut-wrenching Game 7 loss to the Pacers at home in the second round of the playoffs. The injury-riddled roster couldn’t compete with Indiana, which prompted them to focus on improving their depth this offseason.

They gave up five first-round picks to acquire Nets star Mikal Bridges and reunite him with his former college teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. They also retained the services of OG Anunoby, handing the forward a five-year deal.

Having built a strong core, the Knicks were keen on ensuring they keep it together for the foreseeable future. And thanks to Brunson giving the franchise a $100 million discount and signing a four-year, $156.5 million extension, the team has the financial flexibility to hand lucrative contracts to their current crop of players.

The Knicks believe they have a roster worthy of competing with the Celtics. However, dethroning the defending champions won’t be an easy task.

But Carmelo Anthony has faith in them and it remains to be seen if they can repay it.