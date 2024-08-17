mobile app bar

Carmelo Anthony Reveals His Thoughts When Bogdan Bogdanovic Did His Celly vs Team USA

Shubham Singh
Published

Carmelo Anthony Elaborates on His Struggle to Not React When Bogdan Bogdanovic Hit His Celly vs Team USA

Credits: USA Today Sports

During the 2024 Olympics semi-final matchup against Team USA, Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic did Carmelo Anthony’s signature “Three to the Dome” celebration right in front of him after nailing a three-pointer. Anthony saw everything transpire in real time as he sat courtside during the crucial game. At the time, opinions were divided on whether it was a disrespectful gesture or a tribute to Melo.

On his 7 PM in Brooklyn pod, Anthony clarified that Bogdanovic’s celebration displayed an appreciation for him. He understood the emotions behind it and didn’t construe it as disrespect or mockery.

Melo admitted that the celly might have come off as insulting at that time. Serbia had a 15-point lead over Team USA after Bogdanovic’s long-range strike. Therefore, the celebration could have been perceived as a gesture to taunt the American team. In fact, LeBron James did take immediate exception to it and had a heated moment with Bogdanovic.

But Anthony highlighted how Bogi has been doing the “Three to the Dome” as an Atlanta Hawks guard in the NBA as well. Therefore, it’s just his go-to method of celebrating a bucket, and a way to honor Melo’s legacy. 

That was more respect, like yo, he’s been doing that in Atlanta, with the Hawks. So I knew what it was. But I think because we had to choose a side so… I appreciate everybody on my side, but the real sh** was he was showing love,” Anthony clarified.

Then Melo revealed that his immediate reaction to Bogi’s celly was a poker face because he couldn’t cheer for an opponent of Team USA. He confessed that as a hoops fan, he was impressed by Bogdanovic’s long-range bomb, but was bound by his loyalty to the USA.

His inner turmoil translated into him showing no emotions.

I really wanted to cheer as a fan cuz in my mind I was like that sh** is crazy man, that sh** was right. He knocked that three down right there, in my mind, I’m like I can’t show no emotion,” Melo added.

Later, he acknowledged that the Serbian squad has become a force to reckon with. Anthony believes they have already started prepping for the next FIBA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics after their close semifinal loss. Therefore, it should be a wake-up call for Team USA to not be over confident of their abilities on the global stage.

Melo’s concerns have solid grounds. Apart from having perennial MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, the rise of players like Bogi has made Serbia a top-quality squad. They looked in great shape during the Olympics and showed Team USA the mirror on many occasions. 

