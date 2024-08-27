Carmelo Anthony’s Dream of Sports Ownership Hinges on LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s Interest

Michael Jordan selling his stake in the Hornets last year ended the stint of the last remaining former athlete with a majority holding in a franchise in one of the top four sports in America. However, Carmelo Anthony is keen on changing that but wants Dwyane Wade and LeBron James’ support to pull it off.

On the recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the former Knicks superstar revealed he’d be interested in buying a team with his longtime friends. Although he can take a page from Wade’s book and become a minority stake owner, as the Hall of Famer did with the Jazz. However, Anthony believes that if the trio pooled their money together, they could create an undying legacy.

When co-host Kid Mero if he’d be interested in being one of the “full owners“ of a franchise with his two friends, the retired star responded,

“I would love it. That’s how you create what they talking about, generational…That’s generational, that’s legacy, if we can do that. I don’t know how, I’m open, I don’t know how open they are.”

However, the 10-time All-Star immediately subverted expectations. He said that all three superstars were busy doing their own thing. But if the goal is to create something that’s truly one of its kind, and, as he aptly put it, generational, then all three would have to be on the same page. It’ll be interesting if Wade and James entertain Anthony’s suggestion.

The Lakers superstar is already a stake owner of multiple franchises. He is a partner at the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, Premier League’s Liverpool FC, and the MLB’s Boston Red Sox. Similarly, in addition to his stake in the Jazz, Wade is also one of the owners of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

Anthony’s dream of the trio owning a team is far-fetched. Although he’s diversifying his investment portfolio and looking to build towards his ultimate goal.

Carmelo Anthony recently became a team owner

The Hall of Famer might not have as diverse a portfolio as some of the other NBA legends such as Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Wade. However, he is well on track now to eventually get there. The 40-year-old announced his association with Australia’s National Basketball League back in June this year.

According to Sportico, the partnership with the Australian league includes Anthony being the global ambassador of the NBL’s Next Stars program. More importantly, it will kickstart his ownership journey as the league is looking for expansion and the 10-time All-Star was made a part of an ownership group so that he can be an owner in the league when the expansion happens.

No major details were released at the time but the NBL will certainly have an expansion soon as their league has seen tremendous growth in the last few years and Anthony will be among their top picks to sell the team to. It’s not as lucrative as Wade and Harden’s investment portfolio. But it’s a start and in time, the Knicks icon hopes it’d lead to him and his two friends owning an American franchise.