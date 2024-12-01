mobile app bar

Celtics Injury Report (Dec 01st): Will Kristaps Porziņģis Play Tonight In Conference Showdown Against Cavaliers?

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) defends against LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden.

Nov 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) defends against LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kristaps Porziņģis’ return boosted an already strong Boston Celtics side. Though the Boston Celtics were dominant and managed a 14-3 record without him, the two back-to-back wins with him on the court made them look complete. Porzingis’ size coupled with his shooting ability make Boston an even greater threat.

He made a surprising return after undergoing surgery in June after sustaining a rare injury to his left ankle and was expected back in December. But his stint back might be cut short.

The Celtics’ injury report for their top-of-the-table clash with the Cavaliers has labeled Porziņģis as questionable. The report reflects he’s managing the injury after returning to the court. Yet, the questionable status clarifies that he is recovering well and would be expected to make a complete return soon.

When head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about Porziņģis on the 21st of November, he said, “All I know is he’s getting better every day. He’s working really hard at coming back as fast as he can, and he’s in the next phase of ramping.” He was right, and Porziņģis returned on the 25th. However, two games later, he seems to have aggravated his injury, and will most likely be missing the Cavs game.

This is nothing new to the team, however. They were without Porziņģis for a lengthy period in the playoffs last year, and they managed just fine without him, going 12-2 in the East, and 4-1 in the Finals.

Unfortunately, the Celtics have a long list of injured players for the Cavs game, and the odds may be shifting toward the visiting side for their matchup tomorrow. After a close game last time out, the Cavs will be looking for revenge, and Porziņģis’ absence could end up being the difference.

