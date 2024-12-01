Celtics Injury Report (Dec 01st): Will Kristaps Porziņģis Play Tonight In Conference Showdown Against Cavaliers?

Kristaps Porziņģis’ return boosted an already strong Boston Celtics side. Though the Boston Celtics were dominant and managed a 14-3 record without him, the two back-to-back wins with him on the court made them look complete. Porzingis’ size coupled with his shooting ability make Boston an even greater threat.

He made a surprising return after undergoing surgery in June after sustaining a rare injury to his left ankle and was expected back in December. But his stint back might be cut short.

The Celtics’ injury report for their top-of-the-table clash with the Cavaliers has labeled Porziņģis as questionable. The report reflects he’s managing the injury after returning to the court. Yet, the questionable status clarifies that he is recovering well and would be expected to make a complete return soon.

When head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke about Porziņģis on the 21st of November, he said, “All I know is he’s getting better every day. He’s working really hard at coming back as fast as he can, and he’s in the next phase of ramping.” He was right, and Porziņģis returned on the 25th. However, two games later, he seems to have aggravated his injury, and will most likely be missing the Cavs game.

This is nothing new to the team, however. They were without Porziņģis for a lengthy period in the playoffs last year, and they managed just fine without him, going 12-2 in the East, and 4-1 in the Finals.

Derrick White questionable for tomorrow’s game against Cavs. A good sign he avoided serious injury. Horford and Porzingis are questionable on the front end of a back-to-back. Wouldn’t be surprised if one of them plays while the other sits. Holiday also listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/5axUzv7Kqg — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 30, 2024

Unfortunately, the Celtics have a long list of injured players for the Cavs game, and the odds may be shifting toward the visiting side for their matchup tomorrow. After a close game last time out, the Cavs will be looking for revenge, and Porziņģis’ absence could end up being the difference.