Charles Barkley Goes Off On His Hatred For Wet Bread

Did you know that Charles Barkley once tried to eat a slice of bread in 30 seconds as part of a bet? Many years ago on Inside the NBA, Chris Webber told Chuck that he would give him $5000 if he ate a complete slice of bread. Charles ended up losing the bet and joined the list of foods he disliked.

During his appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic’s The Mike Missanelli Show, the 61-year-old candidly spoke about his disdain for dishes involving wet bread as its base. The conversation initially stemmed from one of Barkley’s past dining experiences.

He recounted how he once left a dish half-finished because the bread had become wet. The story caught the show’s host, Mike Missanelli, off guard. He interrupted Chuck to point out that the bread was meant to get wet to properly enjoy the dish’s flavors.

This didn’t sit well with Barkley. He strongly disagreed with Missanelli and even made it clear just how much he despised wet sandwiches.

“A wet sandwich is the worst. It’s disgusting… Wet bread is disgusting.”

Missanelli found Barkley’s stance amusing but continued to argue that there was nothing wrong with eating wet bread. He even used the pork roast sandwich as an example to substantiate his viewpoint.

However, Barkley remained steadfast in his choice. He admitted to ordering Italian sandwiches specifically to avoid wet bread. He even explained how the toasted meat in their filling kept the bread dry.

“When I go to Subway, I always eat the Italian sandwich. I love Italian sandwiches. The meat is inside the bread. It’s toasted. I don’t want the liquid touching the bread.”

Barkley has always been a big advocate for meat eaters. This became evident during Inside the NBA’s coverage of the 2024 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Chuck playfully teased the Knicks fanbase by poking fun at the city. With Shaquille O’Neal joining in and stirring things up, Barkley turned his attention to Manhattan’s street food. However, he refused to badmouth the city’s street meat.

“I ain’t gonna say nothing bad about the street meat. I love the street meat. I don’t care what kind of meat it is if it tastes good. Rat, dog, cat, skunk, raccoon. If it tastes good, just put that white sauce on it.”

His love for Krispy Kreme donuts is also well-known. Charles was often spotted enjoying them on sets over his 24-year broadcasting career with TNT. In 2019, he even listed these donuts as one of his go-to foods.

“I eat anything… Pizza, steak, chicken, Krispy Kreme donuts.”

NBA fans could learn more about Barkley’s likes and dislikes with his remaining time on TV.