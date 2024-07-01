Charles Barkley Had His Mother and Grandmother Appalled After Wanting to Vote Republican Due to Taxation Laws, Says Former 76er

Unlike most athletes, Charles Barkley has been open about his political beliefs since his playing days. While he has shown perpetual disdain regarding both the Republican and Democratic parties, he still holds a soft spot for Democrats because of their social justice policies around black people. However, there was a time when he thought about shifting his allegiance from Democratic to Republican, as he was unhappy with the former for levying hefty taxes on the elite class.

Mike Gminski, Barkley’s frontcourt partner for more than three seasons, revealed how Chuck kept repeating his desire to vote Republican in front of his grandmother and mother. They were both shocked because the reason Barkley wanted to vote Republican wasn’t their social justice politics, but to avoid a dent in his bank balance.

When Gminski arrived in Philadelphia, Chuckster had just clinched his first multi-million contract. To dissipate the fate of heavy taxes, Barkley wanted to change his voting pattern towards Republicans who are much lenient on taxing the rich. During an appearance on UNPACKIN’ it pod, Gminski narrated,

“He was gonna vote Republican. His mother and grandmother were appalled. They said, ‘Charles you know what the Democratic party has done for the black population, you have to vote Democratic’ and his line was, ‘Hey mom, I know I am black, but I am rich too, I want to keep my money, I wanna have my taxes’.”

While there was a time when Barkley was mulling a vote for the Republicans, the party has lost all respect for him ever since they propped up former President Donald Trump. In December 2023, Barkley lamented the state of both parties but didn’t find Trump a worthy president because of his “pseudo-racist” behavior which rubs him the wrong way.

Thus, he may have stuck to the Democratic Party despite his reservations about them. While his political inclinations can waver, what doesn’t change is his commitment to friends.

Charles Barkley aided Mike Gminski in his alcohol troubles

Having lost a brother to cocaine addiction, Charles Barkley knows the perils of becoming hooked on intoxicating substances. Thus, as a friend, he wanted to ensure that Mike Gminski could survive through his alcohol addiction. Gminski appreciates Barkley for sticking with him through thick and thin. Showing him love on UNPACKIN’ it pod, Gminski conveyed,

“Charles is a brother to me and he’s been instrumental in my recovery[from alcohol addiction]… He’s been fabulous over the years and we’ve been very close.”

These two instances sum up how Barkley’s upfront personality has magnetized people towards him. His authenticity, coupled with his heartiness to uphold bonds, has impressed many across the board. This is one of the reasons he is one of the most renowned NBA analysts currently.