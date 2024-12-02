Charles Barkley Misunderstanding Camera Situation Led to Viral ‘Manscaping’ Moment With Mark Cuban

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Charles Barkley’s antics on Inside The NBA aren’t the only television show consisting of viral moments from the NBA legend. In 2018, Barkley made an appearance on Shark Tank as a guest Shark. A misunderstanding involving the focus of the camera resulted in a viral moment with the brand Manscaped.

Longtime Shark Tank member Mark Cuban joined Ernie Johnson and Barkley’s The Steam Room Podcast, where they looked back on the hilarious moment. Barkley said,

“So they caught this moment on TV with me and Mark. The product was the manscaper. Everybody was going back and forth, and I didn’t know I was on camera. I say, ‘Mark, do you manscape?’ I say, ‘I’ve never manscaped.’ It turned into this viral thing they’re like Charles Barkley and Mark Cuban are talking about Manscaping on television.”

Manscaped is a brand that specializes in male grooming and hygiene products. They were two years old in their business when they appeared on Shark Tank looking for assistance from some of the Sharks. Barkley’s cluelessness about the product resulted in a hilarious hot mic incident with Cuban.

As Barkley recalled the story, Cuban called the moment “hysterical” as he broke down in laughter. The two were able to laugh about it six years later. However, Barkley found himself on the receiving end of multiple jokes due to the situation.

Furthermore, the Manscaped brand which pitched on the episode of Shark Tank featuring Barkley has blossomed with success.

In Barkley’s conversation with Cuban, he admitted that he “sees that thing everywhere.” This has constantly reminded him of the television blunder in his sole appearance on the show.

Barkley somehow found himself in another incident talking about manscaping, this time at the hands of his Inside The NBA crew.

Charles Barkley’s second incident with Manscaped

The Inside The NBA crew had fun following Barkley’s appearance on Shark Tank and decided to take it a step further. They did a segment consisting of Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Ernie, and Chuck giving their hilarious thoughts on manscaping.

Barkley doubled down on his thoughts about the practice. “I don’t consider shaving manscaping,” Barkley said. “I don’t believe in manscaping.”

The former Suns star was met with criticism from his co-hosts questioning his beliefs. However, Barkley remained firm in his stance on manscaping. Years later, his opinion hasn’t changed, but he can have a good laugh when reminiscing about those moments.