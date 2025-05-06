Charles Barkley Passes Judgement on Nikola Jokic’s Leadership Following Mike Malone’s Firing

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets had a tumultuous end to the regular season, firing head coach Mike Malone with just three games left. Interim hire, David Adelman, took charge, but almost every timeout saw three-time MVP Nikola Jokic animatedly drawing up plays for the team.

Advertisement

Fans quickly concluded that, despite Adelman’s position, Jokic was the one calling the shots. Since then, they have gone on to give the center credit for the Nuggets’ ability to have some semblance of control in the postseason.

But it looks like fans aren’t the only ones praising Jokic’s role. Monday night’s Inside the NBA episode saw Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal discuss the Denver side’s peculiar situation in detail. While Kenny and Shaq credited Adelman for steadying the ship, Barkley claimed it was Jokic’s presence that has led to the team believing that they can win a title.

Kenny claimed that a coach getting fired that late in the season is usually the turning point for a team. Most squads would usually give up on the season. He then praised Adelman’s coaching because, despite the setbacks, he has the Nuggets believing that they can still win a chip this season. “Also, the players, shoutout to them too, for not tanking the season, saying, ‘OK, we’ll get them next year’,” he said.

Shaq, while agreeing with the two-time champion, added that Adelman had an advantage as he had spent time as Malone’s assistant coach. An assistant coach is usually more of a friendly face for the players and is more responsible for their morale when a game isn’t going their way. Also, he was already well-versed with the Nuggets roster.

Chuck, however, claimed that Jokic’s desire to win was pushing the Nuggets toward championship contention. He added that it’s the Joker who’s been doing most of the coaching for the team in crunch time, while describing his animated presence on the sidelines.

“Joker’s coaching right now. He has taken control of that team. You’ve seen him be more animated and emotional, and it’s all been in the last month!” Chuck said. “We’ve been covering this team for years, and he don’t ever show emotion! But in the last month, he’s been doing that.”

Barkley certainly has a point. Jokic had been the butt of a lot of jokes for the lack of emotionon the court. But the past month has seen him at his most expressive.

Animatedly pointing and yelling on the touchline during timeouts has been a staple. And footage shows that he’s been drawing up a lot of plays for the Nuggets, too.

For an interim head coach like Adelman, Jokic’s IQ is a huge asset. But to completely discredit the job he is doing in his first-ever head coach role is a disservice to his abilities.

Sure, Jokic may be helping draw up plays, but it is still Adelman who takes care of a lot of things that fans don’t see. And to disregard his contributions in the Nuggets’ Game 1 win over OKC seems disrespectful, to say the least.