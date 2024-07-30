mobile app bar

Charles Barkley Quotes Denzel Washington To Describe His Hesitancy To Leave TNT

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Charles Barkley Quotes Denzel Washington To Describe His Hesitance To Leave TNT

Charles Barkley (L), and Denzel Washington (R). Credits: USA TODAY Network.

After much contemplation, the NBA has decided not to go with TNT and sign a deal with NBC, Amazon, and ESPN instead. That means that the days of Inside the NBA will soon be coming to an end. But when considering joining another team and network, Charles Barkley decided to express his hesitancy in the most Hollywood way possible.

Making an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, NBA legend Charles Barkley was asked if he was planning on going through with his decision to retire from broadcasting. And whether he meant what he said at that time.

“Well, it’s still 100% true right now. The notion that I’m gonna go to another network and break in another team, I’m not sure I wanna do that at 62 years old. Because I’ve been with these guys for 24 years. It’ll be 25 years by the end of next year.”

Barkley went into his co-host’s mindset, claiming he was well aware of what Ernie Johnson was planning on doing. He even mentioned being aware of Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal’s plans in the future.

“If I go to another network, they’re going to be coming for me…I used this line on another show and it’s a great line. It’s from Denzel Washington in American Gangster. When my man said, ‘Quitting on top ain’t the same as quitting.’ And it’s a great line.”

Barkley spent a substantial amount of time with his co-hosts along with TNT. The on-screen chemistry and the bond he formed with everyone isn’t something that can be duplicated in an instant if he were to go join another network.

So, while he may have gotten offers from other companies, Sir Charles is still hesitant to leave his core group behind for another team on another network.

Barkley did listen to other network’s offers

Sir Charles is a savvy businessman. He may not have the same amount of net worth or investments as his co-host Shaq, but the Round Mound of Rebound sure knows what’s in his best interest.

Now, even though the Phoenix Suns legend did come out and announce his retirement by the end of this year with TNT, he did mention how it would’ve been foolish not to hear what other networks had to offer.

“Well Dan, I’m gonna listen! I’d be stupid not to take their call. The beauty of this is I don’t have to make any decision for a year.”

It is highly unlikely that Barkley would just up and leave, joining a new set of co-hosts for money. But everything is unpredictable in this business. Also, there is still a chance that some networks may end up picking the whole team and keeping the same crew together. Now that is something that Barkley may consider postponing his retirement for.

