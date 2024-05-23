Charles Barkley Uses Wine Analogy to Describe $2.6B TNT Turmoil

Mar 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns former guard Charles Barkley reacts while in attendance of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns defeated the Thunder 118-111. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It might be the end of an era with TNT’s Inside the NBA potentially going off-air after next season. The TNT crew, consisting of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, has entertained fans for decades. Now, with NBC and Amazon making bids that the Warner Bros. Discovery can’t match up to, it all may soon be over for the iconic crew. During a recent conversation on the ‘Dan Patrick Show’, Sir Charles explained the unfortunate situation with a wine analogy.

According to a ‘Sports Business Journal’ report, the NBA is finalizing deals with Disney, NBC, and Amazon. As per the sources, it is believed to be in its final stage, closing the $2.6 billion contract.

ESPN will have the “A” package, NBC Sports is believed to take the “B” package from WBD, while Amazon will get the “C” package. With three major networks fighting for their spot with more money to burn, the parent network of TNT will be blown out of the water.

Discussing the media rights turmoil with Dan Patrick, Barkley said,

“My two favorite wines are Inglenook and Opus and these clowns I work for, they’ve turned us into Ripple and Boone’s Farm and Thunderbird.”

Charles Barkley said on @dpshow he might hire Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal to his production company, Fine Line Productions, and go independent beginning in 2025-26. A potentially huge win for NBA fans everywhere, if Barkley can make it happen. pic.twitter.com/VBC6V1WuUM — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 23, 2024

Barkley said that the show has been so successful, for so long that losing a chance to cover the NBA seems like the end of the world. However, he does have an idea of how to revive the show at this point.

Chuck added, “I have talked to the guys about everybody signing with my production company, because I have my own production company. I would love to do that if we lose it [NBA rights]… ‘So why doesn’t Charles Barkley sign these three, guys four guys total to his production company and sell it?’ I’m like, ‘That’s a great idea.”

Barkley sounds prepared to carry the show’s future on his back because he’s not happy with it going off the air after next season.

Charles Barkley expressed his disappointment over the uncertain future of the show

Barkley was recently spotted by Adam’s Apple where he asked the NBA veteran for his opinion on the future of the show. He said, “We don’t know [about the future yet], it’ll be sad.” Chuck added that he also feels for people working at TNT for a very long time, who might end up losing their jobs.



He said, “Not just for me and Kenny, Ernie and Shaq but for the real people that work there. It sucks right now. It’s stressful.”

Barkley is understandably upset about the whole situation. Amidst that, fans hope that his idea of starting the show under his production soon becomes a reality. Fans will be waiting with bated breath for the relaunch of the greatest sports television show ever created.