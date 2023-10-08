Charles Barkley’s ‘Overeaters Anon’ Knowledge Left EJ in Tears 4 Years Before 57lbs Weight Loss Journey: “When Did Your Membership Run Out?”

Arguably, the best sports show on television, ‘Inside the NBA‘ has given us several entertaining moments over the past years. One such moment was when the crew played ‘Jeopardy!‘ during the ‘EJ’s Neato Stat of the Night’ segment of the program. Charles Barkley managed to get an answer correct on ‘Overeaters Anonymous’. This led to a hilarious response by Ernie Johnson, who also retorted with quite the question.

The show hosted by Ernie Johnson and the crew, is known for absolutely everyone on the panel taking potshots at each other. Chuck getting an answer correct on overeating was too funny to not warrant a response and left the crew in splits. That being said, four years later, Chuck has managed to lose 57 pounds through his recent weight loss journey. He seems to have finally decided to not be the butt of overeating jokes.

Ernie Johnson has a hilarious response to Charles Barkley

During the ‘EJ’s Neat O’Stat’ segment on ‘Inside the NBA’, the crew decided to play their version of the famous game show – ‘Jeopardy!’. A phrase describing ‘Overeaters Anonymous’ was put up on the screen, to which Kenny gave the wrong answer. However, Charles swooped in to answer the question correctly, leading to a hilarious response from Ernie. Here is what he said:

“Correct! Charles Barkley is on the board. Amazingly, you would know the answer to that one. I am absolutely stunned. And when did your membership run out?”

It’s not the first time the crew of ‘NBA on TNT’ have made fun of each other on the show. In fact, it’s such exchanges that make the show worth watching. With Charles usually throwing punches at others, it was his turn to receive a blow. And who better to do it than ‘The Godfather’ himself? Needless to say, Ernie’s response had the entire crew in splits.

‘NBA on TNT’ has gained a lot of popularity over the years, and has become the primary host for nationally televised NBA games. ‘EJ’s Neat O’Stat’ is usually the last segment of the show where Ernie has a mix of entertainment planned for the crew. It could be game shows, shooting hoops, sending teams fishing, or just a chat with a famous personality.

Shaquille O’Neal goes berserk after losing on ‘Jeopardy!’

‘Jeopardy!’ is a very successful game show on US television and was first broadcast in 1964. Since then, it has become a routine in the American household and a great way to spend some family time. The show has hosted many celebrities over the years including movie stars, music artists, and sports personalities.

In Tuesday’s edition of ‘NBA on TNT’, NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal was not happy after losing to Jamal Crawford in ‘Jeopardy!’. The player went berserk and started breaking his board after getting the answer wrong. Meanwhile, Candace Parker could not control her laughter.

Shaq initially felt wronged after Adam Lefkoe allowed Crawford to answer the question. He felt that he had pressed the buzzer first. Lefkoe decided to give Shaq the first chance, to which he responded incorrectly. The big man went ballistics on the board after his colleague got it right.