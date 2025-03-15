Chauncey Billups Credits NBA Legend and Businessman for ‘Enhancing His Life’

It’s common to remember someone who drastically changed your life, especially when that person was beloved by many. This was the case for retired superstar Chauncey Billups, the current coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. The 2004 NBA Champion will forever remember the person who altered his journey, Junior Bridgeman.

Bridgeman was a former player himself, but became best known for owning the popular magazines Ebony and Jet, which helped him enter billionaire status. The legend passed away on March 11, 2025, leaving a hole in the heart of many. That includes Billups, who spoke with Andscape about the death of his good friend.

“I don’t care. This is somebody that is extremely, tremendously important to me and my life,” Billups stated when asked about attending Bridgeman’s funeral. “And I wouldn’t miss it for anything just to be there and pay my respects. He would have done it for me.” Billups then opened up about how much of an influence Bridgeman was on his life.

The two met during Billups’ run with the Nuggets in the early 2000s, forming a friendship that lasted for years. “He’s enhanced my life in a major way,” he revealed. “And I’ve run a lot of major decisions by him. And that’s just how I feel about him. He was the man, bro. I can’t believe this.”

Bridgeman also served as a mentor to Billups. “From the day I met him, I just saw him as a ‘man’s man.’ He was just so humble, yet so, so successful,” he stated. As good of a businessman as Bridgeman was, Billups reminded the interviewer that the recently departed was a very good basketball player too. He also wasn’t the only NBA legend to pay his respects.

Magic Johnson also paid his respects to the fallen businessman

Magic Johnson recently penned a heartfelt message after Bridgeman’s death on X. Like Billups, Magic commended the man’s kindness, but also his skills on the court.

“I had the privilege of playing against him, and I’ll never forget how he had one of the sweetest jump shots in the NBA,” said Magic. “But it was his character, his kindness, and his gentle soul that truly left a lasting impression on me. He was one of the nicest guys you would ever want to meet.”

Magic also paid respects to Bridgeman’s role as a husband, and a father, a role he takes very importantly in his own life. “Thank you, Junior, for being an inspiration on how to be a man, a husband, a father, and a businessman,” he said.

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Junior Bridgeman. I had the privilege of playing against him, and I’ll never forget how he had one of the sweetest jump shots in the NBA. But it was his character, his kindness, and his gentle soul that truly left a lasting… pic.twitter.com/i3xa3fgWuu — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 11, 2025

It’s saddening to see a man so loved pass on to the other side. The affect and legacy he has left means his memory will live forever.