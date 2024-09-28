“Chill Out Cole!”: Josh Hart Excitedly Cheers On Chelsea’s Cole Palmer for Scoring 4 Goals in a Half

On Friday, the Knicks traded Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns in a surprise deal that caught everyone off-guard. Josh Hart was likely upset about his former Villanova teammate’s untimely exit from the team. However, Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has seemingly soothed some of his pain with an incredible performance in the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder scored four goals in the first half of his team’s home fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion. The visitor opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Palmer equalized in the 21st.

In the next 20 minutes, he found the back of the net three more times in a historic display. Hart, a massive Chelsea fan, thoroughly enjoyed Palmer’s stellar outing and remarked about it on X, posting,

“Chill out Cole”

Chill out Cole 🔥 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 28, 2024

With one more goal in the second half, Palmer could become only the sixth player in Premier League history to score five goals in a single game.