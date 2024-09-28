mobile app bar

“Chill Out Cole!”: Josh Hart Excitedly Cheers On Chelsea’s Cole Palmer for Scoring 4 Goals in a Half

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Josh Hart and Cole Palmer

Josh Hart and Cole Palmer (CREDITS: USA Today and Instagram/Cole Palmer)

On Friday, the Knicks traded Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns in a surprise deal that caught everyone off-guard. Josh Hart was likely upset about his former Villanova teammate’s untimely exit from the team. However, Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has seemingly soothed some of his pain with an incredible performance in the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder scored four goals in the first half of his team’s home fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion. The visitor opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Palmer equalized in the 21st.

In the next 20 minutes, he found the back of the net three more times in a historic display. Hart, a massive Chelsea fan, thoroughly enjoyed Palmer’s stellar outing and remarked about it on X, posting,

Chill out Cole

With one more goal in the second half, Palmer could become only the sixth player in Premier League history to score five goals in a single game.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these