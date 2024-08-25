Chris Bosh Reveals Why He Didn’t Take Up Offers To Play In The EuroLeague

Chris Bosh made his way to Serbia, showing love to former teammate Goran Dragic by participating in the “Night of the Dragon” Charity Game as a farewell to the latter. During his appearance at the event, Bosh revealed certain offers he received from the EuroLeague during the dying years of his professional career. Wanting to fulfill the role of a family man became his priority, and he had to turn them down.

Advertisement

Standing at 6ft 11, Bosh was a capable defender and could also impact the game with his shooting, and rebounding, among other abilities. Any basketball team would benefit from the addition of the big man, despite his age, and as Bosh revealed, some teams in Europe tried to do just that.

Multiple teams from Spain and France did try luring the southpaw in. But these offers were politely turned down, keeping his family as the priority.

“I actually had offers for Euro, but you know, it was time. You know, I wasn’t in a position where I wanted to up and move my family. I had little, they were babies at the time, so you know, I just took it as a sign and just continued to move on.

But I had a couple of offers… Spain, France. Yeah, in the EuroLeague,” Bosh disclosed.

I asked Chris Bosh if he ever thought about playing in Europe: “I actually had offers from Europe. But it was time. I wasn’t in a position where I wanted to up and move my family. I took it as a sign and moved on. Those offers? From France and Spain, in the EuroLeague”. pic.twitter.com/wxBWLCRT9x — Cesare Milanti (@cesaremilanti) August 24, 2024

Chris Bosh played his final game at the age of 31 and retired soon later. Bosh was still in the prime of his career, averaging 20 points and 7.2 rebounds since LeBron James’ departure from the Miami Heat. However, with the discovery of blood clots in his lungs, it was time for the 11-time All-Star to hang up his boots.

Fans were extremely excited seeing Chris Bosh set foot on the hardwood after eight long years, showing everyone that his shooting was still intact. The Hall of Famer even shed light on his relationship with Goran Dragic.

“Fantastic player and a fantastic person. More importantly, he brought so much toughness and spirit to the locker room. And I mean, Gogi’s one of those guys that you can count on all the time to be consistent and play hard and play together.

And you know, him being a point guard, me being a big guy, it was just a natural fit. And we didn’t get to play much together, but I enjoyed every minute on the court with him,” Bosh said about Dragic.

Chris Bosh talking about Goran💔 one of the biggest what if in miami heat history pic.twitter.com/eNzSf5dXpg — Heat Clips 🎬 (@Demar305) August 24, 2024

Dragic and Bosh shared the locker room for only 44 games. But in those two years, the one-two punch proved to be extremely lethal. Pundits often claim that the two, along with solid support staff in Luol Deng, Dwyane Wade, and Hasan Whiteside, were capable enough of producing a championship if not for Bosh’s premature retirement from the league.