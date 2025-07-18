Chris Paul Less Efficient Than Russell Westbrook And Can’t Offer As Much To Teams, Says Iman Shumpert

May 11, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) race toward the ball in game four of the second round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With both Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook still free agents without a team, the debate over which veteran guard can help a team more is heating up. Both of them have their own set of strengths and are suited for several teams in the league. But, if one has to choose between them, who has a higher chance of getting picked?

Advertisement

Iman Shumpert answered that question recently on ESPN. When asked, “Who has more to offer a team right now? Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook?” He didn’t hesitate in picking Westbrook.

Shumpert believes Westbrook brings more to the table at this stage of their careers. Westbrook is more physically imposing, more adaptable, and more willing to take on different roles for the good of the team. He’s someone who can inject life into a lineup even when he’s not the focal point.

He said, “CP, don’t hate me, give me Russell Westbrook. CP, don’t kill me. Russell is one of the fiercest competitors I’ve ever got to compete against. When you talk about somebody that will give themselves up and do whatever for the team, I think that he’s a little more suited for that position than a Chris Paul would be.”

“CP don’t hate me give me Russell Westbrook. When you talk about somebody that will give themselves up and do whatever for the team, I think that he’s a little more suited for that position than a Chris Paul would be. I don’t think CP can play as efficient as Russ could” – Shump pic.twitter.com/GIbUOy0wCd — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) July 17, 2025

On the other hand, Shumpert sees Chris Paul as someone who needs the ball to be at his best. Paul thrives in systems that allow him to control every possession, something not every team can afford now.

“Chris Paul has pretty much been dominant with the ball the whole time. That’s the way you want him to play, and that’s the only way I think he can. I don’t think he can play as efficient as Russell Westbrook could,” Shumpert added. It’s interesting that these two are being pitted against each other because they’ve been good friends for a long time.

Chris Paul spoke on his friendship with Russell Westbrook

CP and Westbrook have had several on-court battles, including some in the playoffs. As fierce competitors, they always looked ready to go at each other. However, off the court, they share a completely different dynamic. Off-court, CP and Westbrook are good friends.

In April 2023, before a game against the Clippers, Paul spoke on his friendship with Westbrook. He said, “I’m really close with Russ, and probably one of his biggest fans just because of the energy that he brings.” Other than claiming to be one of his biggest fans, Paul also frowned upon the narrative that’s often pushed against them.

He said, “Everybody wants to talk all that foolishness and whatnot, but it’s a lot of people that don’t love to play the game like him.” Both players are currently unsigned and in the coming weeks, they will be finalizing their decision for the upcoming season.