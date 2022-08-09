“Kevin Durant, you can huff & puff & bluff all you want”: Skip Bayless addresses Slim Reaper’s meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless calls out Kevin Durant post reports of him reiterating his trade request with Nets owner Joe Tsai make the rounds.

The suspense over Kevin Durant’s future with the Brooklyn Nets continues to have daily twists and turns. The two-time champion has a healthy 4-years $194M left on his contract as GM Sean Marks looks to get the best deal off the Slim Reaper.

Though there have been multiple teams lining up to make their pitches for the two-time Finals MVP, the Nets haven’t received their ideal offer, continuing to use their leverage. Recently, KD met with owner Joe Tsai to discuss possible scenarios in the given situation.

According to trusted sources, the four-time scoring champion has a few conditions he laid in front of the Alibaba co-founder. Nonetheless, it does not look likely Durant will have his way this time.

In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say. Story: https://t.co/W1voNf9MDC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2022

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

As new developments continue to emerge daily, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless wasn’t one to hold back, throwing shots at KD, suggesting he would remain in Brooklyn for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Skip Bayless believes Joe Tsai has the bargaining edge over Kevin Durant.

Though he may be an ardent fan of Durant, Skip is confident that the twelve-time All-Star will continue to remain with the Nets. The Undisputed analyst tweeted the following, addressing the conditions Durant had laid in front of owner Joe Tsai.

Kevin Durant: You can huff & puff & bluff all you want but your Nets owner won’t fold. Maybe he’ll replace Steve Nash for you. But you have 4 years left on your deal. Are you going to hold out? No. Play half-heartedly? No. You’re going to be a Net next season, like it or not. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 9, 2022

While Skip won’t be surprised if the Nets replaced head coach Steve Nash, he’s confident of the front office not being at the mercy of KD. Surprisingly at the time, many in the media reported Nash being KD’s top choice for the job.

Nonetheless, Skip makes a valid point, given the Nets superstar’s nature of the contract. Contrary to the media reports, the Nets have the edge as negotiations continue.

