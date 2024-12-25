Chris Paul Posts Adorable Family Picture on Christmas: Taking a Closer Look at His Wife and Kids

Ahead of his ninth NBA Christmas Day game, Spurs guard Chris Paul shared an adorable family picture on Instagram. Paul, his wife, and his two children, Chris Jr. and Camryn had a family photo shoot for the holidays.

The 19-year NBA veteran is a huge family man. San Antonio is playing the Knicks on Christmas Day, and fortunately, his family was able to make the trip out to New York to spend time together ahead of the game. In his post, Paul captioned,

“Grateful for every moment with the ones I love. Wishing you all peace and joy this holiday season!”

The time Paul gets to spend with his children is much more precious due to his situation. For the past six seasons, Paul has lived away from his family to ensure his children have stability.

Paul’s family dynamics

Before the 2019-20 season, Paul’s family followed him to each team he played for. However, the constant changing of schools took a toll on his children. As a result, Paul took the burden of living away from his family upon himself so his children could have a normal childhood.

Therefore, during his stints with the Thunder, Suns, Warriors and Spurs, he’s lived by himself during the season. He gets to enjoy this moment due to the Spurs having a Christmas Day game in New York. This wholesome moment was birthed shortly after.

Who is Jada Crawley?

Jada Crawley isn’t just Chris’ wife and mother of his children but also a business partner. She takes the responsibility of managing the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

The Foundation’s purpose is to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged families. It focuses on education, health & wellness, and leadership for the youth. Paul founded it in 2005 and has made a tremendous impact in the lives of those less fortunate for nearly 20 years.

In addition to her role with the foundation, Jada is also an entrepreneur, fashion designer and social media influencer. She is a woman of many trades, and yet, she perfectly handles the role of being a mother to her two children.

How did Jada and Chris Paul meet?

Jada and Chris’ relationship is straight out of a romance novel. The two were high school sweethearts. However, Jada is one year older than Chris. While she was a senior, Chris was a junior. At the time, it wasn’t “cool” to be dating someone younger, yet Jada revealed she still gave Chris a chance.

Additionally, the two didn’t attend the same high school. As matter a of fact, they were from rival schools. However, Chris was completely head over heels and asked a mutual friend to introduce him to Jada. “I asked her friend if she’d introduce me, so here we are 11 years later,” Paul said.

Chris and Jada’s kids and marriage

In 2011, the two decided to tie the knot and officially became husband and wife. But even before tying the knot, the two already had a family. Their son, Chris Paul II was only two years old at the time. Chris Jr was born in 2009 and his younger sister, Camryn, was born three years later in 2012.

Their children have grown quickly over the years. Chris Jr. is now 15 years old, while Camryn is 12. Paul has alluded on several occasions that his time in the NBA is nearing an end so he can spend as much time with his children before they become adults.

CP3’s parents

Chris Paul grew up with both of his parents prevalent in his life. He credits his father Charles and his mother Robin for his successful basketball career.

The 12-time All-Star praises his mother for raising him right and steering him down the good path. Additionally, his father was the figure to inspire his basketball dreams. “I think a lot of times, kids grow up with heroes, entertainers, athletes,” Paul said. “But you know, I’m 37 years old now, and my dad is still the ultimate man and person I look up to the most.”

Now that Paul has his own children he strives to impact them the same way his parents were able to impact him.