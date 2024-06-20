“Chuck Was Just In His Feelings”: Draymond Green Calls Bluff On Charles Barkley’s Retirement Announcement

TNT’s smash hit show ‘Inside The NBA’ will call it a day on its memorable run in a year, as the league is set to leave the network after receiving a $76 billion cheque from Disney, Amazon, and NBC. Last week, one of the show’s four co-hosts, Charles Barkley, revealed he wouldn’t take his talents to one of those three companies and planned on retiring from broadcasting. However, Draymond Green isn’t buying it.

On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors claimed the Hall of Famer won’t follow through on his stunning proclamation. Explaining why he believes Barkley will walk back on it in a year, he said,

“Chuck’s just in a very emotional state right now. He’s processing those emotions… One day you may wake and be like, ‘You know what? I’m done with this stuff. I’m out of here,’ while you are processing those emotions… And then you probably come to your senses and be like, ‘I’m not retiring. What was I thinking about?’ The point I’m making is, I think Chuck was just in his feelings.”

Green added that Barkley’s finding it difficult to process that his 24-year run on the show will end in a year and he’ll have to start from scratch elsewhere. The four-time NBA champion claimed that once he manages to get a hold of his emotions, he’ll listen to offers and continue his run as an analyst.

While Barkley’s whopping 10-year deal with TNT still has 9 years left on it, the network cannot actually stop him from retiring if he wants to. Ever the businessman, the Prince of Pizza added a clause in his contract that stated that he could leave the network if they failed to come to terms with the NBA to continue their partnership beyond the year 2025.

The Hall of Famer was prepared for the possibility of finding a new job but didn’t believe he’d have to. Now that he does, he’s finding it hard to come to terms with it. Green is adamant that he will eventually walk back on his decision and the Warriors star isn’t the only one who believes that.

Reggie Miller believes Charles Barkley’s retirement announcement was a smart ploy

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who’ll also have to find a new job in 2025 once the NBA leaves TNT, is not buying that Charles Barkley is retiring. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, the commentator suggested that the Phoenix Suns icon’s announcement was an attempt to keep everyone guessing about his plans. He said,

“I think Charles is getting ahead of the story because his name is being thrown out there with NBC and Amazon and the possibilities…He’s always done things on his own terms..He’s not gonna let other people dictate what he wants to do.”

Barkley may or may not have made up his mind about continuing in his role as an analyst beyond 2025. However, his peers certainly aren’t buying that he’ll retire until they see it happen.