Clippers President ‘Really Disappointed’ Kawhi Leonard Wasn’t Given More Time By Team USA

Kawhi Leonard’s dream of donning the Team USA jersey for one last time ended unexpectedly. Although ‘The Klaw’ was initially called up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the management ultimately decided to replace him with Derrick White. Nearly three months later, Lawrence Frank, the President of the Los Angeles Clippers, weighed in on the situation.

Advertisement

Frank admitted that Leonard was dealing with right knee swelling at that time. However, he also pointed out how the 2x champion had received medical clearance to join the Team USA roster for the Las Vegas training camp. The Clippers President consequently felt that the 33-year-old deserved more consideration from management.

“Obviously, he was cleared medically. I watched him prepare for it, I was there at the first two practices. I was really disappointed that they didn’t give him a longer runway… The swelling did subside the way that we thought from a timing standpoint and it just took a little bit longer for the swelling to get to where it is at now.”

“Obviously, he was cleared medically. I watched him prepare for it, I was there at the first 2 practices. I was really disappointed that they didn’t give him a longer runway… The swelling did subside the way that we thought from a timing standpoint and it just took a little bit… pic.twitter.com/Jj4CP5Cvbh — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 24, 2024

Concerns first arose in early April. Leonard missed eight regular season games with a right knee inflammation. It also led to him being sidelined for three crucial first-round playoff games against the Mavericks. The severity of his condition led many to speculate that the 6x All-Star might struggle to regain his strength before the team camp in early July.

Leonard defied the odds and landed in Las Vegas with a sleeve on his right leg. Even though the Clippers star limped slightly, he was involved in the first four days of practice. However, this failed to convince Grant Hill, Team USA executive director. He eventually excluded ‘The Klaw’ from the Olympic roster and later provided a statement, saying,

“We just felt that we had to pivot, and not to get into the particulars, in terms of what went into the decision, but we just felt it was in our best interest, but also in the Clippers’ and Kawhi’s best interest, to move into a different direction.”

Both Frank and Hill were correct in their ways. For context, Hill tried to assemble the best possible roster for the Olympics. Given the circumstances, he believed a defensive enforcer like White was more reliable than an unfit Leonard.

At the same time, Frank prioritized the best interests of the Clippers‘ talisman. While he failed to do so in that instance, he seemed determined to make it happen in the coming season.

What did Frank say about Leonard’s future?

During the press conference, Frank candidly outlined the Clippers’ approach regarding Leonard’s recovery in the coming days. He pointed out that the franchise has no intention of rushing him back onto the court. They want to give him ample time to resume his on-court endeavors.

“His right knee, the swelling has significantly gone down. It’s almost gone. He wants to participate in everything in training camp but we’re gonna hold him back from drill work and really focus on strengthening because the goal is to get him 100%, so he can have a great season not just this year but for many years.”

Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard in his opening statement: “His right knee, the swelling has significantly gone down. It’s almost gone. He wants to participate in everything in training camp but we’re gonna hold him back from drill work and really focus on strengthening because… pic.twitter.com/OH3M0pRkqt — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 24, 2024

This further showcased the Clippers’ focus on building their team around Leonard. The NBA star also sided with this approach by signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension.