“Combined His Game with Steph Curry’s Game”: Jamal Crawford Applauds Kyrie Irving’s Physical Fitness

Kyrie Irving has had an exceptional run in these ongoing playoffs and has been stellar in his role as the Dallas Mavericks’ second option behind Luka Doncic. It’s been a story of redemption for the veteran guard, who had received a lot of flak over the years for his unceremonious stints with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. A lot of the credit for Irving’s consistency and his brilliant form can be attributed to his physical fitness this season.

During a recent episode of the Bully Ball podcast, Rachel Nichols brought up the topic of Irving’s health. Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas noted that Irving looked at peace in Dallas after seven years of chaos in his career. His mental harmony has maximized his physical output and potential as a scorer.

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford chimed in and unpacked the fitness that Irving has shown this year. The crossover maestro even compared the Mavs guard’s nimble movements on the court to that of Stephen Curry. He said,

“Everything is aligned with him. Like his mind, body, spirit. He seems like he’s in the best shape I’ve seen him in. He’s picking up full court, he’s sprinting…I think he’s combined his game with some Steph Curry’s game. Like the way he’s running around on screens. Moving without the ball, like he’s combined the two right now. He’s in a sweet spot right now.”

Crawford is spot on about Irving’s physical health. The 32-year-old guard is averaging 40.2 minutes per game in these playoffs, the second-highest mark of his career. He last averaged 40 or more minutes in the playoffs during the 2021-22 season for the Nets and that lasted only four games.

He’s been injury-free throughout the ongoing playoffs and hasn’t had any qualms about not getting as many touches as he’s used to.

Despite seeing limited action, Irving is making the most of his opportunities. And to add to Crawford’s point, he has brought out his inner Steph Curry with his three-point shooting as well. Per StatMuse, among players with at least 100 three-point attempts in these playoffs, Irving’s 42.1% conversion rate ranks second behind New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo.

Irving’s stellar and selfless performances in these playoffs have been critical to the Mavericks’ success and he has rightly earned the plaudits for it from former and current players, fans, and analysts alike.

Rachel Nichols defends Kyrie Irving’s stint in Boston

Fox Sports analyst Rachel Nichols is among the sea of people impressed with Kyrie Irving’s performance in these playoffs. However, unlike others who were extremely critical of his stint with the Celtics, the analyst defended Kyrie’s failure in Boston on a recent episode of Undisputed.

She said,

“He has talked a bit about his grandfather’s death at the beginning of the season when he first got to Boston. But I don’t think he’s spoken quite publicly about how much it affected him. He was extremely close to his grandfather, he said it put him in dark place. that in turn, really left him without the resources to mentality, emotional to deal with some of the young Celtics players.”

“Kyrie has figured out how to be the best version of himself.”@Rachel__Nichols on the Mavs star’s growth from his Boston days pic.twitter.com/ydkQnwNJ2U — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 31, 2024

Irving took heat for failing to lead the Celtics to a title during his two-year stint with the team. He now has the chance to redeem himself by denying the city an 18th NBA title. The veteran guard may be at peace, but he’ll want to be a menace on the court to ensure his team hoists the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the series.