Could Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Be Successful in Today’s Game? Lakers Legend Claims “to a Certain Extent”

Michael Cooper appeared on Byron Scott’s Fast Break Podcast to discuss his Lakers days and more. During the appearance, Cooper spoke about how the game today is very different from his days as a player. While on that topic, he mentioned Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and debated his fit in the modern NBA.

Cooper speculated that Abdul-Jabbar could play in today’s NBA, saying he’d be able to shoot and dominate the paint. He said, “Even Kareem, to a certain extent, could be successful in today’s game.”

The Lakers legend further said, “He never shot a lot, but I think Kareem could shoot the ball. Would he effective shooting the 3? No, but I think you could utilize Kareem in today’s game ‘cause it’s so spread out, throw the ball into him, Kareem going one-on-one.”

Doubts over Kareem’s three-point shot are valid, with the NBA 3-point line as we know it being introduced in his 11th season. Additionally, the fact that Kareem only ever made 1 three-pointer in his career adds to it.

Cooper does not, however, question his paint dominance. It is one of the main reasons he feels the 7ft 2 big man could be somewhat effective today.

Although we may never see Abdul-Jabbar dominate today’s NBA, some players are similar to the Hall of Famer. Victor Wrembanyama is one name that pops up when looking at players similar to Kareem. Although there are certain differences in their games, there are also similarities.

Wembanyama and Abdul-Jabbar are similar but different

Putting aside slight differences in their style of play, Wembanyama and Abdul-Jabbar have several similarities. Standing at 7′ 2, the Lakers legend nearly matches the San Antonio Spurs big man’s height at 7′ 4. Furthermore, both big men share a slightly thin frame for their height.

But the biggest similarity is defense, with both big men being a formidable defensive deterrent in the paint. Wembanyama recorded 3.6 blocks per game in his rookie season, and Abdul-Jabbar averaged 3 blocks per game or more in 7 different seasons.

Despite these similarities, their offensive games are what set them apart. Kareem was a force in the paint with his infamous Sky Hook inflicting terror on opposing defenders. Although Wemby has a strong post offense as well, he also shoots the 3-ball a lot. Additionally, the Lakers legend averaged 25 points per game or more than ten times in his career, something Wembanyama has not yet had a chance to achieve.

Although Kareem will never play in today’s NBA, Victor Wembanyama might be able to emulate the Lakers legend to a certain extent. It will be interesting to see how the Spurs star progresses in the 2024-25 season.