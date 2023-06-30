‘Crazy’ Shaquille O’Neal Splurges $500,000 on a Special 100,000 Gallon Pond and Inaugurates it a $20 Golf Bet!

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. With a $400 million net worth, Shaq has quite a bit of expendable cash and is also pretty lavish with his purchases. Recently, Big Diesel commissioned a project which saw him shell out $500,000 on a pond. The 100,000-gallon pond was installed with the help of Ed The Pond Professor. With his numerous endorsements and work as an NBA analyst, Shaq even had a putt-putt course built in and around the pond. He even inaugurated it with a $20 bet.

The four-time NBA Champion has quite the asset portfolio. His $286 million career earnings aside, Shaq has made some sizeable investments that have helped contribute to his massive net worth. This has allowed him to indulge in some expensive tastes. From cars to yachts. He owns a lot of pricey things, including a $1.15 million 14.3-acre Georgia property.

Shaquille O’Neal spends an absurd $500,000 on a pond

Over the years Shaquille O’Neal has made some interesting purchases. From a tree house to owning 50,000 iPhones to an insanely large apartment building in Newark, New Jersey. It’s safe to say Shaq has incurred a lot of absurd expenses. Well, he recently added to that with a Koi pond.

That’s right, The Big Aristotle has added a massive Koi pond to his Georgia property. Spending an insane $500,000, Shaq enlisted the services of Ed The Pond Professor to help trick it out. And, trick it out he did, not only does it have some incredible flora, but he also added a bit of fauna, buying one of the largest Koi fish in the world, a Yamabuki Koi weighing in at 3`5 pounds.

The Yamabuki he dubbed “Charles Barkley” aside, the pond also has a putt-putt golf course. So, in Shaq-like fashion he inaugurated the pond by betting $20 on a round of golf he played against his contractor. Take a look at it in the YouTube video by Ed the Pond Professor below.

It certainly is a great-looking pond and goes well with his mansion. But, while he did spend an insane amount of money, Shaq is still a very responsible adult. Not one to forget about others, Shaq is a philanthropist and has spent millions helping out the community.

Shaq is incredibly charitable and has donated millions of dollars to various charities, organizations, and more

Shaquille O’Neal may own a lot of expensive items, but he is not a greedy man. Despite having millions and millions of dollars, Shaq is not one to spend it all on himself. A philanthropist, the Hall of Famer strongly believes in giving back to the community and has made several donations for just that purpose.

From his work with the Boys and Girls Club to starting his own foundation, The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. Shaq is grateful for all he has received and is always looking for ways to help others out.

He truly is a wonderful human being, and while he may make some quirky decisions, his big heart and drive to help others is what make him special.