D’Angelo Russell Shows Faith in Lakers HC JJ Redick After Exercising $18.7M Opt-In

A lot of things seem to be brewing within the Los Angeles Lakers organization this summer. The team not only drafted LeBron James’ son Bronny in the 2024 NBA draft but also went ahead and signed JJ Redick as the team’s new head coach. Redick’s signing was met with a lot of criticism from fans and analysts alike. However, D’Angelo Russell seems to firmly believe in what the former NBA star may have in store for the team.

As per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers point guard has decided to opt into his $18.7 million player option for the 2024-25 NBA season. When asked to give his two cents on his decision, this is what Russell had to say,

“I love what JJ is about and I really see myself thriving under his guidance to help win at a high level.”

Russell credited the Lakers front office signing Redick as a major reason for his decision to opt into his player option. The veteran guard’s firm faith in the newly appointed coach is a positive sign for the franchise amid a sea of criticism.

The hiring of Redick, who has no experience as a pro coach, has been seen to be a internal decision to appease King James’ wish to have a familiar face as the Lakers boss. However, D’Lo’s words indicate that there is no apparent internal rift between players regarding the decision.

JJ Redick was one of the premier sharpshooters during his time in the league.

As per StatMuse, Redick finished his career with a 41.5% three-point percentage. The former Duke sniper stepped up to the plate and sunk many big shots for his team. So, this move by the Lakers’ front office, regardless of all the condemnation, may end up benefiting players like D’Angelo Russell, who have struggled with their shooting last season.

It may even end up turning Bronny James into a lethal sharpshooter for the squad. Let’s see how the team performs with JJ Redick coaching them from the sidelines in the upcoming season.