“Daniel Andre Green takes first step to getting parole in James Jordan murder”: Michael Jordan’s father’s murder-accused gets boost in his bid for release from prison

The man who is in jail for the murder of James Jordan, father of NBA legend Michael Jordan might get the chance to tell his side of the story.

Daniel Green has won his first victory in his attempt to prove that he is innocent. Just a month after his son had won his 3rd NBA title in a row establishing himself as one of the best to ever play basketball, on July 23, 1993, some robbers shot James Jordan to death while he slept in his car.

The two men were arrested when they were trying to make calls from James’ phone that they had stolen along with the car and some championship rings of Michael Jordan.

After their arrest, the second man, Larry Demery said that they had planned only to tie up their victim and that Green pulled the trigger for no reason. The accusation was based only on Demery’s testimony, Green hadn’t testified.

Demery testified at his trial that he watched Green shoot Jordan, and then helped dump the body in a swamp.

Green denied killing Jordan, but both of them got conviction and received a life sentence. While Green and his attorneys kept trying to get a trial for years, Demery has parole scheduled in 2024.

Daniel Andre Green finally has a chance to get a trial

Green’s attorneys have added new documents, asking motion for a new hearing for more than a decade with no effect. A Superior Court judge last year denied Green’s motion for relief.

According to the Raleigh News Observer, the North Carolina Court of Appeals reversed a judge’s decision to deny a hearing on evidence his attorneys hope will clear his name.

BREAKING NEWS:

North Carolina Court of Appeals rules in favor of Daniel Green.

What does this mean for the case? /🧵 pic.twitter.com/iu6UbVFW9o — Follow The Truth Podcast (@FollowTruthPod) November 30, 2021

North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence joining his cause has got for Green and his case a new ray of hope. Although this victory doesn’t mean Green’s trial is a guarantee, it sure brings hope to a man who claims he’s innocent for more than 28 years since his conviction.

MJ was averse to showing his emotions after his father’s killing. But he decided to take time off basketball to pursue baseball. And the rage he had in his second stint with the Bulls clearly showed his emotions. He won three more championships after coming back to the NBA.