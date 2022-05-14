Basketball

“David Stern told me he’d kick me out of NBA if I got more tattoos, I got one that night”: Dennis Rodman defied a direct order from NBA Commissioner

“David Stern told me he’d kick me out of NBA if I got more tattoos, I got on that night”: Dennis Rodman defied a direct order from NBA Commissioner
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Giannis charges more than a Tesla": Skip Bayless takes a shot at Greek Freak who has committed 40 personal fouls so far in the 2022 playoffs
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“David Stern told me he’d kick me out of NBA if I got more tattoos, I got on that night”: Dennis Rodman defied a direct order from NBA Commissioner
“David Stern told me he’d kick me out of NBA if I got more tattoos, I got one that night”: Dennis Rodman defied a direct order from NBA Commissioner

Dennis Rodman was told by David Stern that if he got any more tattoos, he’d…