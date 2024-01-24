“Dead A** Tamper!”: Josh Hart’s Tweet for Mikal Bridges After ‘Intense’ Knicks-Nets Game Has NBA Twitter in Frenzy

Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After the New York Knicks ran out as 108-103 victors against the Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges sat down with the media. Here, he was asked about the crowd, and how it felt like to play against the Knicks in Brooklyn. With a slightly annoyed look on his face, the following is what he said, as seen in Rob Perez‘s X (Formerly Twitter) post.

“I mean I feel like for any person in here, it’s not fun. You feel like you’re at an away game at home. So, that’s for probably any person sitting in here. Any person alive.”

Knicks guard, Josh Hart caught wind of Bridges’s statement soon after it was posted on X. Hart’s reaction through an X post of his own was a rather direct one, as he had a suggestion for the opposing player himself.

“Yo bro [Mikal Bridges] call me”

Hart may have realized Bridges’s annoyance at the whole ordeal, which is why he likely asked the player to call him. Or, it could have also been for a multitude of other personal reasons. However, fans on the social media website saw the interaction as nothing more than a chance to tamper, something that was exemplified by X user ‘#FIRETHIBS‘.

“No but dead a** tamper. Tell him to ask out to the Knicks”

Other users didn’t deviate too much from what the Knicks fan said.

While tampering isn’t out of the question here, the reality is that the Knicks likely aren’t looking to acquire Bridges. The franchise is just coming off a big trade of their own with OG Anunoby. So, the Knicks are likely looking to do nothing more than testing out their new, more cohesive lineup, rather than shake things up with a brand-new player.

More importantly than all else, Hart and Bridges have been close friends for a long time now. So, while it may disappoint certain fans around the league, this is likely nothing more than the Knicks guard checking in on the Nets star.

What if Mikal Bridges did go to the New York Knicks?

If all the limitations like cap limitations and trade realities are set aside, Bridges could be just the player the Knicks need to be sure shot contenders. Bridges is a player who has balled out in the playoffs on multiple occasions. He even went to the NBA Finals during his time with the Suns and was just two games away from being an NBA championship. That is the experience that the New York Knicks sorely need.

To add to things here, Bridges is not someone who needs the ball in his hands. However, when he does get the rock, he is very efficient with the plays he makes. He is also an incredible defensive player who is capable enough to give problems to even the best in the league. Overall, he is a player that every single franchise can acquire and expect positive results. So, if the Knicks were to acquire him, there is a possibility that the city of New York may finally see an NBA championship in the modern era.