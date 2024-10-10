De’Anthony Melton’s 2-Way Ability Earns His Backing for Starting Spot Next to Stephen Curry on the Warriors

Following Klay Thompson’s exit from the Warriors, the burning question has been who’ll take his place in the starting lineup in the upcoming campaign. The team had three options in offseason signings Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton, and sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski, who started a few games last season. Surprisingly, the least likely option has emerged as the frontrunner.

On NBA on ESPN, two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo claimed Melton is the logical choice to replace Thompson in the starting lineup. He argued that his respectable shooting and stellar defensive ability make him the best fit alongside Stephen Curry. The former Heat star said,

“You know he’s shot pretty much 38% from three his whole career, and he’s gonna guard other players, the best players in the league, and it’ll take some pressure off Steph.”

Who will replace Klay Thompson's role in Golden State's starting lineup? 🤔 @VicOladipo on who the best fit is with Steph Curry in the Warriors' backcourt 👀 pic.twitter.com/dFsFlReUlx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 9, 2024

Melton made his case to be the starter with an impactful display in the Warriors’ preseason win over the Clippers. He took advantage of the extra coverage on Curry, got a few good looks at the basket from beyond the arc, and shot 2-of-5.

More importantly, he was responsible for guarding James Harden and severely limited the guard’s production. He held him to 13 points on 33% shooting from the field. Melton’s performance against the Clippers was enough for Oladipo to name him the Warriors’ new starting shooting guard. However, head coach Steve Kerr is yet to commit to the 26-year-old.

Steve Kerr has yet to name Thompson’s replacement

While Melton started against the Clippers in the Warriors’ preseason opener, Podziemski was in from tip-off in their win over the Kings on Wednesday. The team will likely experiment with Hield as the starter in one if not more of their four remaining preseason games.

The veteran, who arrived from the 76ers in a sign-and-trade deal this offseason, had a rough outing in his Warriors debut, scoring only five points in 17 minutes off the bench in their preseason opener against the Clippers. However, he was exceptional on Wednesday night against the Kings.

Hield shot 8-of-9 from the field, including 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, for a team-high 22 points, in the Warriors’ 10-point win. The 31-year-old’s statement performance could persuade Kerr to hand him a spot in the starting lineup in their upcoming game against the Pistons.

The head coach has a difficult decision to make. Podziemski, Melton, and Hield are all vying for one spot but aren’t anything alike. It remains to be seen whether Kerr commits to one of the three as Thompson’s replacement or hands starts based on matchups.