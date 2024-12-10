“Deflections Are Everything”: Bulls Legend Highlights Defensive Stat as Dyson Daniels Set to Break NBA Records

Defensive-minded players are becoming a rarity in the modern NBA. Teams prefer players who can shoot the ball over defensive stalwarts because specialist defenders aren’t as impactful as elite offensive stars. However, Hawks star Dyson Daniels is bucking that trend with his elite defensive skill. Joakim Noah, a former Defensive Player of the Year, has enjoyed watching the young star in action and lauded him for his tenacity and impact.

Advertisement

Speaking about the upcoming NBA Cup quarterfinal matchups on the Old Man and the Three Things podcast, the retired center discussed how Daniels’ perimeter defense has played a massive role in the Hawks’ success in the tournament. He praised the 21-year-old’s ability to make reads and close passing lanes. He noted that the guard leading the league in deflection proves he’s always switched on the defensive end. He said,

“I think deflections are everything. that means that you care first of all, and when you look at deflections, they don’t show up in the stat sheet. if you look at the team that usually has the most deflections, it shows effort, and the team that usually gives the most effort usually wins the ball game.”

In an era where offensive players get all the plaudits, defensive players are often sidelined. But Daniels has done a great job of impressing fans, analysts, and former and current players with his league-leading 73 steals and 148 deflections. He’s putting up numbers that could see him break two NBA records before the All-Star break in February.

Dyson Daniels is on the path to history

The Australian guard is head and shoulders above the rest of the league in steals and deflections. His 3.2 steals per game is miles ahead of Jalen Williams, who ranks second in the league with 2.1 on average.

Even in deflections, The Great Barrier Thief is untouchable. He has 148 in 23 games, an average of almost 6.5 a game. At his current pace, Daniels would break the single-season record for both stats.

Mookie Blaylock holds the NBA record for most steals in a season with 212. The Hawks star is on pace to finish the season with 262 steals. Robert Covington set the league record for deflection during the 2017-18 season with a whopping 315.

Astonishingly, Daniels needs only 168 more to break the record. He could pass him in around 25 games if he continues to average nearly 6.5 per game. It’s difficult to measure a player’s defensive impact with raw stats. But Daniels is an exception to that norm.