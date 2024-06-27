Despite Several Reassurances From the Suns, Stephen A. Smith Believes Kevin Durant’s Time Is Up in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns’ maiden voyage with a superteam ended in disaster, as the Minnesota Timberwolves bounced them out of the playoffs with a series sweep in the first round. The humiliation prompted speculation that Kevin Durant could leave the franchise, as several teams are gunning to land the two-time Finals MVP to boost their title aspirations. Suns owner Matt Ishbia downplayed the rumors, but Stephen A. Smith has asked fans to disregard his denial.

On First Take, the analyst claimed he had a major scoop regarding Durant’s future in Phoenix. He claimed that the Suns’ stance that they wouldn’t entertain trading Durant was posturing and in reality, they are eager to move the veteran forward. He said, “I’m reporting here, pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying. They want out of Kevin Durant right now.”

.@stephenasmith reports that the Suns "want out of Kevin Durant right now." "Pay no attention to what Phoenix is saying. They want out of Kevin Durant right now. … Houston doesn't want Kevin Durant, Ime Udoka may want him. … Their plans are more long-range." pic.twitter.com/JpuJDdNWPj — First Take (@FirstTake) June 26, 2024

Smith also claimed that the Houston Rockets, who were touted among Durant’s suitors, aren’t looking to add the superstar to their roster. He noted that head coach Ime Udoka could be swayed by the prospect of landing the Suns forward.

However, the franchise doesn’t believe they could win the championship next season even with Durant. Hence, they’d refrain from making a move for the 35-year-old superstar. Smith claimed that the Rockets would prefer trading for Devin Booker. However, they know that the Suns wouldn’t entertain the possibility of parting ways with the guard, who has been the Phoenix side’s franchise player for a while now.

Smith’s report does come as a huge surprise. Ishbia has been adamant about the Suns retaining their star trio and running it back next year with a retooled roster. But, as the analyst noted, his word cannot be taken at face value.

His stance could change overnight if the team receives an offer too good to refuse. NBA insider Brian Windhorst claimed that the Rockets could test the Suns’ resolve if they dangle one of their young stars as the centerpiece in a trade offer for Durant.

Suns could entertain taking Alperen Sengun for Kevin Durant

Earlier this week, the Rockets swapped draft picks with the Brooklyn Nets and acquired the assets that the Suns had traded to the Eastern Conference team to land Kevin Durant. Per Windhorst, the Rockets took those picks to return them to the Suns and lure them into trading the superstar forward.

However, the picks wouldn’t be enough to entice Phoenix into parting ways with Durant. Windhorst suggested that the Rockets could offer Alperen Sengun in the trade package for the forward. He noted,

“[The Rockets] did [the deal with the Nets] to make a deal with the Suns now. To my knowledge, Kevin Durant has not asked for a trade, however, there are definite connections between Kevin Durant and Houston Rockets.”

Neither the Rockets nor the Suns have indicated a deal for Durant is imminent. However, the offseason has only begun. There’s plenty of time until the season commences and a lot could happen by then.